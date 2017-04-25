Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is right around the corner, and with its release comes the performance expectations. We already know how it was received; the only thing missing is the financial reception. So naturally, the question in many people's minds is: Will it manage to live up to its immensely successful predecessor and franchise?

That's still a mystery for now. Fortunately, things are looking great for the #MCU's latest entry. The movie hits international theaters a week before the U.S., and box office tracking is already available. And that tracking looks good.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Is On Track For A Huge International Opening Weekend

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that tracking shows the film will either approach or top $100 million, from 58 markets, including Australia, Mexico, Brazil, U.K. and France. But is that bad or good, you ask? Here's a list of other MCU adventures and their international opening weekends to give you an idea:

Guardians of the Galaxy: $64 million

$64 million Captain America: The Winter Solider: $75 million

$75 million Iron Man 3: $141 million

$141 million Thor: The Dark World: $85.4 million

As you can see, #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2's opening will probably not be the biggest ever in the MCU, but it's still a great turnaround. It's evident that brand recognition has given Peter Quill and his crew a great boost, as their sequel could earn over $30 million more than its predecessor.

What About Its Domestic Opening Weekend?

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

In the United States, the movie is expected to earn around $130-$150 million. The first #GuardiansoftheGalaxy pulled in the considerably smaller amount at $94.7 million, which was expected at the time, being based on a comic book property no one knew. Three years later the Guardians are stronger than ever. To give you an idea of how much, let's compare its estimates to previous MCU sequels' domestic opening weekends:

Iron Man 2: $128.1 million

$128.1 million Captain America: The Winter Soldier: $95 million

$95 million Thor: The Dark World: $85.7 million

$85.7 million Avengers: Age Of Ultron: $191.2 million

If things go as expected, Vol. 2 would be behind only Age of Ultron. Considering the latter was the follow-up to one of the most successful movies of recent memory, that's quite an impressive achievement.

Keep in mind, these figures are not official. The total earnings could and most likely will change, and the movie could either earn less or more, so we'll have to wait for the official box office report to know for sure. But as its stands, things are looking great for the Guardians' next adventure. That is surely great news for the #Marvel, which is already hard at work on a third chapter for the franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5, 2017.

