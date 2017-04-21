*Warning: This article contains big spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy 2*

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is approaching faster than the speed of light, and as the release date gets closer and closer, a splurge of spoiler-rich details are entering the public sphere. Earlier this week, James Gunn announced that there will be five, yes, five post-credit scenes in the upcoming sequel, with one in particular introducing a host of new (but kinda old) characters.

At a press junket following the film's premiere in LA, Gunn — along with #Marvel's head honcho Kevin Feige — emphatically spilled the preverbal beans by confirming a host of cameos. In addition to #SylvesterStallone's previously confirmed role as Stakar, the pair also revealed that Charlie-27, Aleta Ogord, Krugarr and Mainframe will appear.

If those names are familiar, it's because the collection of characters make up the formation of the original #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy team from the 1969 comics, long before the modern structure — including Star-Lord, Gamora and Drax — that features in Guardians of the Galaxy. As Feige explains, the decision was made to add richness to Yondu's backstory:

"They’re definitely the original Guardians. That was the fun of it and when James had the idea to do more with the Yondu character – who is also an original Guardian – there was the notion that he had a team once like Peter does now. That’d be fun to see them. And [Ving Rhames] is definitely Charlie-27."

Who Are The Old Guardians?

The team thrust into the #MCU limelight initially appeared in Annihilation: Conquest #6 in 2008, but long before that, the Guardians' structure was a lot different. Making their debut in Marvel Super-Heroes #18 in 1969, the originals included one live-action character, Yondu. In #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy 2, Yondu will be joined by:

Stakar Ogord [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord: A detail confirmed previously, Stallone's character will act as a father/son relationship with Yondu. However, despite their bond, there will be tensions between the pair with Stakar disowning Yondu two decades previous for "doing something wrong."

In the comics, Stakar merged with Aleta Orgord (just... because) and the pair became Starhawk. The son of heroes Quasar and Kismet was fated to live his life over and over, allowing him to manipulate events due to knowledge of "future events."

Charlie-27 [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Ving Rhames as Charlie-27: This character is a big deal — literally. Genetically engineered to live on Jupiter, he has 11 times the muscle mass of most humans (to put that in perspective, that's twice as much as Dwayne Johnson), resulting in superhuman strength and enhanced durability.

Aleta Ogord [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord: Mentioned above for the bizarre merging with her adopted brother, Stakar. In the comics they end up getting married, but the less said about the better. Due to all sorts of radioactivity on her home-planet, Aleta was born with the ability to manipulate light, meaning she's always useful to have around when trying to read on nighttime commutes.

Krugarr [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Krugarr (actor not known): The apprentice of Doctor Strange is a Lem, which isn't a creative personal insult. Lems are a race of worm-like creatures that live for long periods of time, allowing them to accumulate knowledge like a living, breathing, worm-like Wikipedia. Kurgarr also has the ability, like the Sorcerer Supreme, to use magical spells and is capable of astral travel.

Mainframe [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Mainframe (possibly voiced by Miley Cyrus — really): An alternate universe version of Vision, Mainframe is like a digitised Ego, a computer that controls an entire planet. If you ask me, it's asking for trouble. What if Mainframe gets a virus? Can you turn the planet off and on?

