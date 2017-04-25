Spoiler zone! What you're about to read contains a huge spoiler for one of the five Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credits scenes.

Ready? Let's do it.

There's only one actor who appears in every single MCU movie. His name, obviously, is Stan Lee and his cameos are the stuff of legend. But there's no character who appears in every MCU movie, because Lee's cameos aren't connected — he plays a different character each time. Or so we thought.

For the last couple of years there's been a popular (but widely discredited) theory that imagines Stan Lee isn't actually playing random, unrelated characters, but the same person every time — Uatu the Watcher. Until now it's always been denied, but one of the five post-credits scenes featured in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 apparently suggests that Lee is, at the very least, in league with the Watchers.

This is pretty big news.

Earlier in the movie, we see Stan Lee's unnamed character deep in conversation with three Watchers — he's regaling them with tales of his many adventures. The fifth and final post-credits scene picks up in the same place, where the Watchers have finally grown bored of Lee and decide to abandon him.

Lee is dressed in an orange space suit rather than the Watchers' blue robes, and is credited as "The Watchers' Informant." It's not totally clear whether the whole thing is just an in-joke from James Gunn poking fun at fans who were/are convinced of Lee being a Watcher, or whether we're really meant to think that he's in league with the all-seeing aliens.

However, it is legitimate confirmation that Lee's characters are all in fact one person (he mentions once being a FedEx delivery guy), which also opens up the possibility that he also plays the same character in the X-Men movies... even though those aren't part of the MCU. (The fact that none of the Watchers is Uatu himself could also suggest he's being saved for a future MCU movie. Don't hold your breath, though.)

Maybe it's best not to read too much into the whole thing. At the end of the day, if Stan Lee can't be a Watcher himself, he at least got to hang with them in space. Reddit has an image from the post-credits scene which you can see here.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters May 5 in the US and this weekend across Europe.

Will we ever meet Uatu the Watcher in an MCU movie, or is Stan Lee's cheeky Guardians Vol. 2 cameo the closest we'll ever get?