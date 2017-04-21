Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is inching closer to its May 5th U.S. release date, and the Marvel hype train has officially left the station. The buzz surrounding the film is palpable, and fans can’t wait to see the return Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and the debut of Baby Groot.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 [Credit: Marvel Studios]

The soundtrack for the upcoming film was almost as anticipated as the film itself, and with its recent release, Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 did not disappoint. The soundtrack is a collection of some of the finest tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, & '80s, but it had one surprise track: an original song by The Sneepers ft. David Hasselhoff.

'Guardians Inferno' ft. David Hasselhoff

Marvel Studios has released the song 'Guardians Inferno' from Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 on their official YouTube page, and it features the one thing you never knew you needed: A rapping David Hasselhoff. The song is dripping with funky disco synthesizers, and is a departure from the other soul and classic rock hits featured on the album.

Want to read more about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Check out:

The Hoff is on rare form, as he raps James Gunn's lyrics about the Guardians – and even says the line: “We are Groot”. If you listened to the track and couldn’t fully understand the lyrics, don’t worry, because we couldn’t either. Have no fear, because we have transcribed the lyrics for your enjoyment:

Getting down and dirty with a procyon lotor Got no people skills but he's good with motors That weird thing by his side an infantilized sequoia The two of them walk by, people say "Oh Boy-a" They ask me why I'm bringin' A baby into battle "Thats really irresponsible" And getting them rattled I say "Give me a break Get off my back dammit" I didn't learn parenting My daddy was a planet In these times of hardship Just remember: We Are Groot!

The first verse is talking about everyone’s favorite talking raccoon, Rocket, and Hasselhoff even uses the term "procyon lotor", flaunting his mad nerd knowledge as well as rap skills. The second verse refers to Baby Groot as an “infantilized sequoia”, which sounds more like a strange fetish rather than a cute talking tree. The penultimate verse refers to Star-Lord’s parentage, and the fact that his father is Ego the Living Planet.

The Sneepers and David Hasselhoff did a great job on their original song, and it strangely fits in with the wonderful world James Gunn has created in Guardians of the Galaxy. If you can’t wait until May 5, 2017 for the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to hit theaters, you can grab a copy of Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2, and play it until the tape breaks.

Poll What did you think of David Hasselhoff's song "Guardians Inferno"? Super weird

It really fits with Guardians of the Galaxy

Cringe-worthy

It's Awesome!

(Poll Image Credit: 20th Century Fox)