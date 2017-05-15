The inevitable cameo by head-honcho Stan Lee in any Marvel comic book adaptation is always eagerly anticipated. Since first appearing in X-Men at the turn of the millennium, Lee has discreetly popped up in numerous eclectic roles, from a postman to a wedding crasher. Arguably, his cosmic appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the best yet, but guess what? It could've been even better.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stan Lee's Guardians of the Galaxy 2 cameo*

Much has been made of the meaning of Lee's brief appearance. Although to date they've been used as a humorous nod toward the influence of the Marvel Comics' president, in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2, it was different. Lee is seen conversing with The Watchers — the oldest species in the universe — enthusiastically reminiscing about his role as a FedEx delivery guy in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

In itself, this opened the door to speculation that all of Lee's cameos are connected, thus linking the #MCU with earlier Spider-Man films. However, director James Gunn explained during a Facebook live Q&A that, originally, he intended Lee to reference another cameo with a certain foul-mouth-mutant — Deadpool.

Stan Lee Originally Referenced His 'Deadpool' Cameo

During the filming of the scene, Gunn (who is known to keep recording throughout takes) referenced a number of cameos for Lee to discuss. One of them included his scene from #Deadpool, where Lee plays an DJ in the strip club that Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Weasel (T.J. Miller) attend while searching for Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

It's safe to say, if this did make it to the final cut, it would've sent the internet into meltdown. Not only has Deadpool become one of the most beloved Marvel live-action #superheroes following last year's rejuvenated interpretation, but including this scene would've confirmed an exciting link between the Disney-owned MCU, and Fox's X-Verse.

Although Gunn himself noted that this would've been fun to include due to the link, he didn't explain why the scene wasn't used in the final version of the movie. Maybe the filmmaker felt it'd provide too much of a distraction? Or, perhaps Gunn wanted to use the clip but #Disney stepped in, eager not to link one of this year's biggest MCU releases to a property owned by Fox.

Whatever the reason, it's a shame that the Merc with a Mouth didn't leave some sort of an imprint on the MCU. But maybe even the oldest species on Earth aren't yet ready to handle the R-rated world of Wade Wilson.

Did Marvel miss a trick by not referencing Deadpool in Stan Lee's cameo?

(Source: Facebook)