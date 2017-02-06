The Patriots may have come back from behind to knock the air out of the Falcons during last night's shock Super Bowl LI result, but the team who were really in orbit were #Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy. A new trailer for Vol. 2 debuted during the game and, needless to say, it's a banger.

Check out the new Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 trailer below, before we take a deeper dive into the Easter Eggs, references, throwbacks to Marvel Comics and burning questions raised by the return of Star-Lord and the crew.

1. The Original Guardian

The first Guardians Of The Galaxy movie takes its team from the 2008 comic book line-up, but none of the five Guardians (Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket or Groot) were part of the original team on the page, launched by Marvel in 1969.

Yondu, however, was there from the beginning — and in Guardians Vol. 2 he seems to be an official member of the team. That means, in an Easter Egg taking us back to the very start, we now have our first original Guardian. What remains to be seen is whether Yondu's still mad at Star-Lord about that fake orb, and how he makes the jump from villain to reluctant hero, but James Gunn has teased that this film is all about Peter's relationship with his two father figures — Ego and Yondu.

2. Gamora, Girrrrrl!

"You have a big gun, but you're not the big gun."

A big gun from a big Gunn. [Credit: Disney Studios]

So said Tony Stark to Rhodey in Iron Man 2, but I think it's fair to say that Gamora, wielding what looks like an unholy hybrid of a rocket launcher and Anakin Skywalker's Podracer on her shoulder, is very much the big gun. Epic badassery aside, it'll be cool to see the two daughters of Thanos fighting on the same side this time around — although whether Nebula has played her true hand or has another motivation for hooking up with the Guardians remains to be seen...

3. Is That The Universal Church Of Truth?

Speculation about whether or not a Guardians movie will ever introduce Adam Warlock has been relentless, but considering Infinity War is just around the corner and he's still nowhere to be found, it seems safe to assume that Ayesha, the golden High Priestess of the Sovereign people, might be the MCU's Adam Warlock surrogate — an all-powerful, lab-created being with ties to the Infinity Gauntlet.

The 2008 comic book run on which the movies are based used the Universal Church Of Truth, a corrupted religious empire comprising various life forms who assemble to worship Magus, as its most enduring villain. Magus, of course, is an evil alter ego of Adam Warlock. Considering her similarity to Warlock, and the weird, church-like space in which we meet Ayesha in the trailer, could it be that she is either the leader or a representative of the Universal Church Of Truth? The prominence of yellow in those scenes, and her own golden skin, suggest that's where Vol. 2 is headed...

4. Yondu's Supersized Fin

Look closely and you'll see that Yondu's fin in Vol. 2 is much larger than it was first time round, and now the Ravager more closely resembles his original comic book look (in the first film it was more of a shaven mohawk):

Yondu in 'Guardians 3000' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

I mean, he still looks like a complete tool, but a comic book-accurate tool.

5. Oh, Mantis...

This is not an Easter Egg or a talking point. I just like watching Mantis get taken out by a violent ball of flame.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Vol. 2 [Credit: Disney]

Cool. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters May 5.

