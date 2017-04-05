Despite the premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 fast approaching, there are still a few things we don't know about the film, namely the character identities for a few of the cast members. One in particular is of great interest: The identity of #SylvesterStallone's mystery character.

Starhawk and the Guardians of the Galaxy [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Stallone was confirmed to have a part in #GOTG2 some time ago but who it is has yet to be revealed. Being an A-lister, most would assume Stallone was given a role worthy of his prowess as an actor and that appears to be the case in a recent press release.

Stallone Playing Marvel Hero, Starhawk In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

According to an Italian report from the Twitter handle, MoviesBook, Sylvester Stallone is playing a character by the name of Stakar in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2. The name may not sound familiar since Stakar is more commonly known as Starhawk in Marvel comics.

Marvel Comics' History Of Starhawk

In the comics, Stakar was the son of heroes Quasar and Kismet. As a child, Stakar was kidnapped and abandoned on the planet Arcturus IV by the evil Era. Found by the House of Ogord, he was raised as one of their own. When Stakar came of age, he wound up getting into an accident which saw him merged with Aleta Ogord.

The merging of Aleta and Stakar saw them become the heroic #Starhawk. Stakar and Aleta separated and merged several times over, fighting for control of their joined body. Stakar went as far as to forcefully remerge with Aleta at one point but she overpowered him and fled.

Starhawk [Credit: Marvel Comics]

At the moment, tweet hasn't been taken down so it appears there is some legitimacy behind Stallone playing Starhawk. If that's the case, Starhawk might be creating some disturbance in the pecking order of the team.

In the #comics, it was Starhawk who led the Guardians on an exploration of space after the Guardians decided they couldn't return to civilian lives. And the Guardians appear to be drifting through space in GOTG2 so Stallone's version of Starhawk could fill a similar role, giving the young team of heroes some guidance.

'Demolition Man' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Stallone would have no problem turning on the charm as Starhawk in order to persuade the Guardians into trusting him. That said, Stallone's increasing age makes the aspect of an aged Starhawk leading the Guardians seem unrealistic...though God knows, they need it.

What do you think of Sylvester Stallone playing Starhawk in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 premieres May 5, 2017.