Blood is supposedly thicker than water, but this concept is challenged by the MCU's cosmic delight, Guardians of the Galaxy, where a team of misfits create their own unconventional family. That could be set to change in the sequel, with the arrival of Star-Lord's father-by-blood, Ego.

Ego, played by '80s icon Kurt Russell, is the most intriguing addition to Guardians of the Galaxy 2. He's a living planet in human form, he's neither an apparent hero or villain, his intentions are unclear, and his relationship with Star-Lord will form a significant part of the narrative in James Gunn's sequel.

Considering all the unknowns, there could be more below Ego's outer crust than meets the eye, at least according to a Guardians of the Galaxy 2 theory by Reddit user Jetpack-Guy, who believes the living planet could be hiding a huge secret...

Was Ego The Cause Of Star-Lord's Mother's Cancer?

Meredith Quill dies in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy when Peter Quill is still a young boy. At the time, the identity of Peter's father is a mystery, but Meredith promises he will one day return to care for Peter. She refers to his father as "an angel, composed of pure light" shortly before she passes away.

Her death deviates from the comic book storyline. She falls in love with Jason of Spartax (also known as J'Son) — the Emperor of the Spartoi Empire — and has a child with him. Rather than dying from cancer, Meredith was killed by Badoon soldiers, the enemies of J'Son, making him indirectly responsible for her death.

Kurt Russell as Ego in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

The #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2 theory argues that although the story has been changed, and Ego is the father, he is still indirectly involved in Meredith's death. Although he is a living planet, Ego is able to take human form (complete with human penis), which allowed him to enter Earth and conceive a child with Meredith.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, leader of the Nova Corps, Irani Rael, referred to Ego as something "they had never seen before" as well as being "ancient" and "unknown." Clearly, his genetic structure is unusual. Despite this, he still created a child with Meredith, and the theory claims that it's this genetic difference that unintentionally caused her cancer, leading to her death and a story arc similar to the comics.

How The Theory Could Impact 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2'

Yondu raised Peter Quill as a son [Credit: Marvel Studios]

It's unlikely Ego deliberately gave Meredith cancer, but that doesn't mean there won't be consequences. #StarLord was understandably deeply affected by his mother's death, and if Ego rocks up after years of absence and informs him that he could've contributed to it, there may be tension between the pair. In an interview with Collider, Kurt Russell nodded toward such a struggle, saying:

"It's more connected to human issues, family issues, parental issues, and issues that sons and daughters have with their moms and dads and their family tree, where they come from."

For Star-Lord, those human issues are complex. In his father's absence, leader of the Ravagers, Yondu, raised Quill like his own son. In Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Yondu will join the Guardians, and if he clashes with Ego, it's possible Star-Lord will be in a tricky position where he has to choose between blood (Ego) and water (Yondu).

What do you think of this Guardians of the Galaxy 2 theory? Did Ego cause Meredith's cancer? How would Star-Lord respond to the truth?

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

