Warning: Mild spoilers about the cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to follow!

From Howard the Duck to Stan Lee, and David Hasselhoff to Adam Warlock, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was full of surprise cameos. In particular, the fun-filled credits were chock-full of surprise guest appearances, as well as the most post-credits scenes in a Marvel movie ever.

The five mid-credits scenes weren't the only cool parts about the end credits sequence. The credits crawl featured the original song "Guardians Inferno" written by James Gunn and performed by David Hasselhoff, and also featured fun, moving images of the movie's cast. These images varied from Guardians like Star-Lord and Groot, to other characters like Howard the Duck. There was one character in the credits, however, that had not appeared at all during the rest of the film.

The Grandmaster

Jeff Goldblum is set to play The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok later this year, with our first look of the character arriving less than a month ago with the record-breaking trailer. As these two films are both part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is understandable that the cast of characters may cross over a bit.

If you look closely at the right side of the credits, you'll be able to spot Goldblum dancing a jig in a bright and colorful frame about halfway through. That's the "where" taken care of, but what about the "why"? Why did an antagonistic character from an entirely different film show up in the credits of GotG Vol. 2? It was rather alarming to see the Grandmaster of all people show up.

It does make a bit of sense, though, considering that the Grandmaster is also a space-centric character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he typically doesn't have many interactions with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comics, he does have a strong connection with the Collector, who previously showed up in the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Jeff Goldblum in his Grandmaster costume. [Credit: Marvel]

All in all, the Grandmaster's appearance was a fun surprise. It didn't take me out of the movie at all, considering that it was the credits, and it was just a cool thing to spot. I honestly did not see it coming at all, as it was so obscure. Perhaps director James Gunn had Jeff Goldblum included just for the pure shock of it, or perhaps it is to set up that the Grandmaster will soon be involved with the Guardians of the Galaxy in an upcoming film.

Regardless of the reason, it was a neat cameo. These small moments are part of what made Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 so great. That, and the writing, and visual effects, and the acting, and literally every other aspect of the film.

What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments, and thanks for reading!