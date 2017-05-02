We all know that death is something of a revolving door when it comes to superhero movies and films. In fact, it's actually pretty unusual for a character to stay dead. Take, for instance, last week's X-Men Gold #2, which contained a joke in which Old Man Logan began to ask one Z-level supervillain how come he was back and re-powered, and then broke off to conclude he simply didn't care!

In a surprise twist, though, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2, has revealed that there's one character he'd like to see resurrected; Drax's daughter, Moondragon! ScreenRant asked him if he'd like to see Moondragon appear, and Bautista's response was simple:

"Yeah! Of course! I would love to tell more of the backstory of Drax. Whether or not that will happen, I don’t know. I don’t know if they’ll ever really focus on Drax, but I hope so. I think it’s a really interesting story."

Who Is Moondragon?

Could she ever join the MCU? [Credit: Marvel Comics]

In the comics, Moondragon is a human named Heather Douglas, and one of #Marvel's most prominent bisexual superheroes. Her parents were killed by Thanos, although Moondragon's father was reincarnated as Drax the Destroyer (these are comics, so... yeah). Moondragon was found by Thanos's father, Mentor, and was taken to his homeworld, Titan; there, she was raised by the monks of Shao-Lom.

A tremendously skilled martial artist, Moondragon has been trained to tap into the vast untapped psionic potential of the human mind. To give you an idea of her power level, Moondragon was once able to telepathically control an entire planet, while enslaving Thor himself as her lover! As that example shows, though, she's not always on the side of the angels.

Could Moondragon Appear In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'?

A powerful telepath. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

The #MCU has given Drax a slightly simpler origin; as we learned in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy, Drax's wife and daughter were killed by Ronan. Grief-stricken, he dedicated his life to exacting his revenge on Ronan, and Ronan's ally, Thanos. In the MCU, then, it's clear that Moondragon wouldn't be a human character; instead, she'd be Drax's daughter, Kamaria.

That said, that's pretty much the only detail behind her origin that would need to change. It wouldn't be too much of a narrative conceit to reveal that both Drax and Kamaria believed the other had been killed; that while Drax went on a personal quest for vengeance, Kamaria was found by the Titans, and trained by the monks of Shao-Lom.

Even a commentary on the education system! [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Marvel clearly intends to continue developing the cosmic side of the MCU in the aftermath of Thanos's defeat; as #KevinFeige explained:

"I think the early discussions we’ve had with James [Gunn] about '[Guardians] Vol. 3' and beyond with what we’ll call the 'Cosmic Universe' and the Guardian characters is very exciting. Which is why he signed up and we announced that even before 'Guardians Vol. 2' came out."

Frankly, it would make sense to develop the concept of the Titans, and Moondragon's story could easily be woven into that. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista has seemed somewhat frustrated at the way Drax has been developed, feeling the character just isn't quite so badass as the comic book version. Making the relationship between Drax and Moondragon a major part of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy3 would be a smart move that would be sure to delight the actor.

Dave Bautista's got a point; it really wouldn't be hard to introduce Moondragon into the MCU. In fact, this powerful psychic character could very easily be used as either a friend or foe — perhaps even a little bit of both. The relationship between Moondragon and Drax would be a fascinating one, truly giving Dave Bautista's character a chance to shine. I'm definitely in favor.

