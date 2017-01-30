In the run up to the eagerly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, some alternate concept art has been released from the making of the now iconic first movie. Guardians of the Galaxy took the #MCU soaring into space, introducing viewers to the all the weird wonders of the galaxy — and the second-rate A-holes who guard it.

With its combination of comedy, scifi action, and loveably roguish characters, #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy soon became a pop culture phenomenon. And a lot of that was also thanks to the fantastic aesthetic choices of the movie, blending 1980s nostalgia with outlandish scifi concepts. Here's what Peter Quill could have looked like, if costume designer Alexandra Byrne had gone with one of the original designs for the hero's costume.

Andy Park's concept art for 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

This design from Andy Park is a little less #Marvel, a little more Firefly, with several different colors and textures brought together for a thoroughly offbeat scifi look. And it's pretty close to Star-Lord's final costume, though the finished product looks a lot more Earth-bound and grounded.

In 2014, Byrne explained her decisions to Screen Crush, shedding light on what aspects of the Star-Lord concepts she incorporated into the final costume.

Star-Lord's final costume design. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

"[Making Quill seem alien and contemporary was] exactly what I wanted to do. We did a lot of fitting with Chris. One of the practical challenges were he's got to get a lot of things in and out of a bag, he's got guns, he's got rocket blasters. And, again, giving some sort of credibility to the technology of his character. He's got this amazing spaceship, the Milano. But some of it has a retro feel and some of it is completely incredible. It's a balancing act."

When it comes to Marvel movies, especially those set in outer space, the devil is in the details. Every part of the design concepts have to come together to create a new world for viewers to become immersed in, and when it comes to Star-Lord, Byrne definitely created something that used the best of both worlds — from Earthly nostalgia to a new adventure beyond the stars.

You gotta love that classic scifi metal arm! [Credit: Marvel Studios]

