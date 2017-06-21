The dust has finally settled around Marvel's excellent latest movie, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Both fans and critics alike loved the movie, and now the hype train is in full swing for the third movie in the galactic trilogy. We have to enjoy the Guardians while we have them, because back in April of this year, director James Gunn said the team might look a bit different after Vol. 3 when it arrives in a few years. So in order to prepare ourselves for a "different looking team", let's take a look at previous members of the Guardians in the comics so we can speculate who could succeed the current team.

1. Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Adam Warlock is one of #Marvel's greatest heroes ever, and it's great that we're finally going to see him on the big screen. Although he may be a villain at first in the #MCU, it's probable that we're going to see him join the good guys post-Vol.3. In the comics, Adam is a crucial part of defeating Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, which may be useful in Avengers: Infinity War. Maybe we'll even see the iconic storyline where Adam Warlock himself gets hold of the Infinity Gauntlet and becomes super over-powered.

2. Bug

Bug [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Another crucial member to the Guardians of the Galaxy is Bug. Bug is currently included in the modern team of the Guardians which formed in 2008. In the latest run of Guardians comics, Bug was in the storyline, but only became an active member in #7. Bug would've featured in Guardians of The Galaxy only for the fact that James Gunn wasn't legally allowed to do so. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Gunn spoke about how he would've liked to use Bug:

"There's characters that I've been interested in that I'm not allowed to use but I won't go so far as to say I definitely would have had them. There was a really good chance Bug was going to show up in the first movie but we do not own him"

3. Mantis

'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Those who have seen Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will know how great it would be to see Mantis join the team. She's funny, brilliant with Drax and most importantly, her powers are awesome. Who doesn't want to see more of her truth-telling powers amongst #Marvel's various villains and superheroes?

If you know your comics, then you'll know that Mantis is an active member of the current team, so it makes perfect sense to see her join the squad in the MCU. If you've seen Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, then you'll know that it's quite likely that she's already a part of the team going into Vol. 3.

4. Major Victory

Major Victory [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Major Victory is one of the few members of the Guardians of the Galaxy who was part of the founding team and is still a member. Introduced in 1969, there's no doubt that he's a vital part of the space gang. Although Major Victory (also known as Major Vance Astro) looks like an alien, he's actually human. The suit you see him wearing above is just so he can manage himself in space with the rest of the team.

5. Jack Flag

Jack Flag [Credit: Marvel]

Jack Flag is another awesome Marvel character who would be amazing to see in a live-action movie. He made his first appearance in 1994, and over the years he's stood alongside Captain America and The Guardians of the Galaxy. His powers include superhuman strength, stamina and expert skills in martial arts.

6. Kraglin

Sean Gunn in 'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Much like Mantis, Kraglin is another character who seems to have joined the team at the end of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2. He's an excellent addition, and with his hilarious goofiness and Yondu's arrow, he could be a great asset. It would be excellent to see Sean Gunn stay in the team to form the next stage of the Guardians post-Vol. 3.

So there's six members that could totally join the notorious, infamous Guardians of the Galaxy after Thanos' destruction on the galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War. It's definitely possible that some members may stay on, like Rocket Raccon and Groot- but we do have to prepare for the chances of an entirely new team. At least we still have Vol. 3 and Avengers: Infinity War!

