Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. If you have not seen the movie and don't want to know how it ends, stop now and turn back. You have been warned.

When Guardians of the Galaxy first hit theaters, fans were blown away that something so obscure and strange could be so good. Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is out, fans are blown away that this one could be even better.

The entire film was a blast, with jokes, explosions and family drama around every corner. The film also included a lot of tie-ins with other films and the comics, from Stan Lee's cameo with the Watchers to the occasional dialogue about Thanos, who will be the primary villain in next year's Avengers: Infinity War. However, the entire final act of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 appeared to be one enormous reference to a bit of dialogue from the original film.

The end of Vol. 2 saw the Guardians defeat and blow up Ego, in both his humanoid form and his true, planetary form. It was a very explosive and heart-wrenching scene, as we watched Quill say goodbye to both of his fathers, holding both in his arms as they left. However, all of this (minus Yondu's death — although that was accidentally given away 3 months ago) was hinted at in the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Flash back to the 2014 film, there was a bit of dialogue right after the soon-to-be-Guardians escaped from prison aboard the Milano. During this scene, Rocket builds a bomb and is caught by Peter, who yells at him and questions his actions. When asked to explain himself and the bombs, this bit of dialogue comes into play:

Rocket Raccoon: "That's for if things get really hardcore. Or if you wanna blow up moons." Gamora: "No one's blowing up moons." Rocket Raccoon: "You just wanna suck the joy out of everything."

Rocket hiding bombs in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Disney / Marvel Studios]

The Guardians kept their promise not to blow up any moons — for one movie, at least. That promise actually lasted for about a movie and a half, until they blew up Ego. While Ego may have technically been a planet, not a moon, it was mentioned earlier in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that he was the size of a moon.

With him being so small, it's likely that modern scientists would not consider Ego to be an actual planet, but instead as a dwarf planet or a moon, if he was in orbit around an actual planet.

Whether the prediction that Rocket would use his bombs to blow up a "moon" was an intentional move by director / writer James Gunn or not, it's an interesting thing to observe. Clever additions like this really help tie the franchise together. While both movies were quite different, these minor details remind us that it's still the same Universe. Besides, who doesn't love a little foreshadowing?

What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments, and thanks for reading!