Grab your headphones and your wallet, because boy does the MCU have a treat for you. There is no denying that the "Awesome Mix" from #JamesGunn's #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 was one of the film's highlights, and while some people are eagerly awaiting the movie on DVD and Blu-ray, others will now be anticipating a very special release of the soundtrack. "Awesome Mix Vol. 2" may already be available on CD, but it is also reportedly coming to cassette and vinyl, meaning you can own a special piece of retro history.

Rocking out with Rocket and practicing your best karaoke with Kraglin, what could be better than an evening dancing along with Groot to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack? Also, let's not forget that chance to have #DavidHasselhoff's rap spinning on your turntable. You, sir, just got yourself a sale.

Music To Our Ears

Once considered "dead" mediums, our obsession with throwbacks and nostalgia means that the sales of cassette and vinyl are as strong as they were all those decades ago. The vinyl and cassette release for Vol. 2 is sure to once again boost sales, but sadly, Gunn's film couldn't do the same for Zune. Well, you can't win em' all.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, #ChrisPratt sang the praises of the soundtrack, which is as much a part of the series as Star-Lord himself:

“I daresay it’s better than the first one. There’s some really deep cuts on it.“We’re really proud of the music. James [Gunn, director] does a good job of threading the music in and making it – using it as a narrative tool to help tell the story. It’s a big part of our movie, it takes centre stage quite a few times.”

If you remember, the vinyl release for 2014's first film went on to become one of the best-selling records of all time, so let's see if the sequel can follow suit. Giving a refresher on what you can expect to hear, rock along with Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain," feel sombre with Cat Stevens' "Father and Son," and relive the irony of ELO's "Mr. Blue Sky" after the passing of our big blue Yondu.

"Awesome Mix Vol. 1" became a big part of the first film, but there is no denying that the sequel's music had much more of an emotive feel. So, as we look ahead to making the series a trilogy, who knows what music marvels will be around next time. Could we have a special Guardians rendition of the Hoff's "Looking for Freedom" while atop some outerspace wall?

