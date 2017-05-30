The dust has finally settled around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and it's safe to say the film was fantastic. It was arguably Marvel's most heartfelt movie yet, all while still being a thoroughly enjoyable action-adventure. James Gunn did a wonderful job in the director's chair and it's brilliant that the visionary writer-director is coming back for the third installment in the space opera franchise.

On Twitter, James Gunn has been very open to his fans regarding the process of filming the two Guardians movies over the last few years. This gives us an interesting insight to the world of creating a top-tier Marvel film in the golden age of superhero movies. We're going to look at 9 crazy pieces of trivia on the world's favorite space team, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

1. Dave Bautista Cried When He Found Out He Was Playing Drax

Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Drax may be the toughest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but did you know that the WWE superstar broke down when he found out he landed the role of Drax? While promoting the movie in Singapore, Dave Bautista told his story of how he found out:

"I was on the way to the gym and my manager called me, and he said, hold on for a second, and he wouldn't tell me until he got my agent on the phone, and he said, 'Congratulations, Mr. Drax.' And I literally just broke down. I drove home, I was just a mess... It was a big deal to me and I can never explain to people how big this was for me. It was a life-changing thing for me. It was hard for me to leave behind wrestling but I worked and struggled and worked and struggled and auditioned and auditioned and finally got the dream role of a lifetime."

Check him out telling the story below:

2. 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Helped Chris Pratt Grieve His Father

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 has one major theme throughout, and that's parents (or lack thereof). Nebula and Gamora are at odds with their father Thanos, and Star-Lord is caught between his biological father Ego and the man who raised him, Yondu. This theme played very close to home for actor Chris Pratt as he lost his own father in 2014, something he discussed in an interview with British GQ:

"I ripped open some wounds that had been healing for some time."

Kudos to Chris Pratt. He gave a fantastic performance as Star-Lord in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, and we're glad that filming the movie helped him cope with his father's death.

3. James Gunn Created A Groot Script That Was Translated To English

Groot was one of the stand-out characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, even though he only said the same three words throughout. The combination of "I", "am" and "Groot" were all used in different tones to convey different messages. But to make this easier for actor Vin Diesel, director James Gunn made a "Groot version" of the script so that Diesel would know how to say his famous lines every time.

4. James Gunn And Kevin Feige Both Wanted A David Bowie Cameo For 'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

David Bowie in 'Labyrinth' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

James Gunn is a huge fan of David Bowie, which is clearly demonstrated as 'Moonage Daydream' is featured in Guardians of The Galaxy. But did you know that both Gunn and Kevin Feige tried to get David Bowie to make a cameo in Vol. 2.? Read what James Gunn had to say on his Facebook below:

Just a very short while ago Kevin Feige and I were talking about a cameo role in ‘Guardians Vol. 2,’ and he brought up Bowie’s name. I told him nothing in the world would make me happier, but I heard from common friends he wasn’t doing well. We heard back that he was okay and it could potentially happen.

How amazing would that have been? Unfortunately, the great David Bowie passed away early last year.

5. Chris Pratt's Audition Was So Good, He Didn't Even Need CGI

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

There's no denying that Chris Pratt is Star-Lord, period. He's perfect in every way, in terms of how funny, witty and lovable he is. Pratt's audition for the role was so good that James Gunn offered the role to him even if he didn't get in shape! This means that he would've needed CGI muscles if Pratt hadn't gotten in shape for Star-Lord, but we all know that Pratt knocked it out of the park for the role as he was dedicated to becoming super fit.

6. Drax's Makeup Only Took 90 Minutes To Apply Each Time!

Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Now I know some of you are thinking: 90 minutes- that's a long time. But when you consider the fact that it took four hours each time on the first Guardians movie, it's an amazing cut-down. This huge cut in make-up time just meant that Drax had to sit in the sauna at the end of the day to get his makeup off.

7. Marvel Originally Didn't Have The Full Rights To Use Ego As The Villain

Kurt Russell as Ego in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

It's crazy to think that we almost never had Ego, the amazing villain, at the beginning of production. 20th Century Fox held the rights to Ego The Living Planet, but then Marvel offered up a trade for Negasonic Teenage Warhead's powers for the Deadpool movie. During a Q&A that Deadline documented, screenwriter Paul Wernick described how the two companies had to trade to keep both parties happy:

"Kurt Russell’s [Ego, the Living Planet] in the new 'Guardians' movie was the character that Fox swapped with Marvel to [change] Negasonic Teenage Warhead powers."

A good trade for both sides! Although, James Gunn (director of Guardians) believes he got the better side of the trade:

"I don’t think Fox knew what a big piece of the cosmic universe puzzle he was going to be"

8. The Role Of Ego Almost Went To 7 Other Top Hollywood Actors

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

It's hard to imagine anybody other than Kurt Russell playing Ego because of the wonderful job he did in the role of Star-Lord's father. However, did you know that there was a top quality list of actors considered for the role? Big names like Gary Oldman, Christoph Waltz, Liam Neeson and Matthew McConaughey were all candidates for the part.

9. Chris Pratt Stole The Costume From The First Movie To See Sick Kids!

Star Lord in 'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

We all know Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood's finest, but he's also one of Hollywood's nicest. He's visited sick children in hospital on a couple of occasions, and even went so far as to steal his Star-Lord outfit from Guardians of the Galaxy to use for these hospital visits! When speaking to Panzer TV, Chris Pratt talked about how he'd use his outfit to see kids in his spare time:

"I stole the jacket and some of the wardrobe so that, if this movie comes out and does what everyone hopes it can, I can follow the example of someone say, like, a Russell Wilson and go visit kids,"..."If it was a big enough movie to where it would mean something to a kid who’s sick in the hospital for Peter Quill or Star-Lord to come visit them, I’ll do that. I think that's awesome, man. That would give me real meaning for this movie, you know?"

Overall, it's safe to say that the all the Guardians cast are just awesome. It's amazing to see all the stories that happen behind the scenes in making some of Marvel's best movies. Here's looking forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

(Sources: GQ, Panzer TV)