After almost 3 years of galactic hype and colossal expectations, we finally received the sequel to Guardians of The Galaxy. While it's safe to say that Vol 2 met our expectations with flying colors, you probably came out of the movie with some burning questions about the movie and how this will impact the future of the MCU. From quick cameos to sequel set-ups, we're going to look at eight questions we need answered in the Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 or Avengers: Infinity War!

1. Will We See More Of The Watchers In The Future?

Marvels iconic The Watcher [Credit: Marvel]

Finally seeing The Watchers on-screen was one of the highlights of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2. If you're unsure of who The Watchers are, they're basically these high-powered beings that do what their name suggests — watch. Usually, they only turn up at a planet when something bad is coming. Their main aim is to document alien life, so it's likely that they'll appear in Avengers: Infinity War to chronicle their fight against the mighty Thanos!

2. Is Peter Quill Now Totally Powerless?

Can he still handle an Infinity Stone? [Credit: Marvel]

Just as we finally saw how awesome Star Lord is with his new celestial powers, they were then taken away from him again. While it was exhilarating to see Peter Quill go toe-to-toe with Ego, flying around and manipulating elements around him, it seems as if we'll never see that again. When the fight was over, Star Lord tries to channel the blue energy of the celestials once again, only to see it fade away along with Ego himself. Does this mean Star Lord is now 100% human?

3. Where's Nebula Going And Is She 'Good' Now?

The unfavoured daughter of Thanos, Nebula [Credit: Marvel]

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 had a lot of heart and we learned quite a bit about Nebula's childhood — which is revealed to be the reason why she's so angry and hateful. At the end of GoTGv2, we see Nebula and Gamora finally make peace, only for them to go their separate ways again. Gamora plans on staying in the Guardians and keeping peace in the galaxy, whereas Nebula has plans to kill Thanos (somehow).

Where could Nebula possibly start in her journey to kill one of the galaxy's most powerful beings? Who could Nebula even recruit for such an undertaking? It's quite likely that we'll see the sisters reunite for Avengers: Infinity War when Gamora will have no choice but to kill her father, Thanos.

4. What Can We See From Adam Warlock In The Future?

The extremely powerful, Adam Warlock [Credit: Marvel]

In a movie that was full to the brim of "wow" moments, the post-credit scene showing Adam Warlock's chamber is by far the "wow-est". If you don't recognise the name, Adam is one of the most powerful people from #Marvel's comic book history, possessing abilities such as: superhuman speed, manipulation of cosmic energy, regeneration and many others too.

In the scene, we see Ayesha, leader of The Sovereign race, unveil the chamber as if she's going to exploit Adam Warlock for her benefit, turning him on the Guardians.

There's various roads we can see Adam Warlock going down in the #MCU. At first, it seems likely that he'll be a threat to the Guardians of The Galaxy. Then, we predict that Adam will come to his senses and help Earth's champions to defeat Thanos. Finally, I think he'll join the Guardians of The Galaxy after Vol. 3. This could be supported by how James Gunn recently said that we may see a totally new team after the third movie:

"It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond. I will be working side-by-side with Kevin Feige and the gang to help design where these stories go, and make sure the future of the Marvel Cosmic Universe is as special and authentic and magical as what we have created so far."

5. Is Stan Lee Uato The Watcher?

Stan Lee in 'Guardians of The Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel]

For many years now, people have speculated that Stan Lee's appearance in every Marvel movie isn't just a fun gag — He's actually the Watcher Uato. This theory never really had any credibility until Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.2, where we saw Stan Lee hanging out with three other watchers, hinting that he was meeting them to discuss Earth. How cool would this theory be? Hopefully we'll find out more on this in future MCU movies.

6. Will Kraglin & Mantis Join The Guardians Of The Galaxy?

Mantis and Star Lord in 'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel]

As we've previously discussed, the Guardians roster will be shaken up in upcoming MCU movies. Does this mean that both Mantis and Kraglin will join the team in the future? So far it seems likely — After all, Kraglin has nowhere else to go as all his friends are now dead. Plus, the Ravager a hilarious character, so it would be great for him to stay on. Mantis would also be a useful addition to the team, especially because of how hilarious her conversations with Drax were. Could this lead to romance blossoming in the future?

7. Will Kraglin Ever Master The Arrow?

Past and present arrow users, Yondu (right) and Kraglin (left) [Credit: Marvel]

As of right now, Kraglin doesn't add much to the Guardians when compared to the likes of Gamora, Star Lord and Drax. However, if Kraglin could master the arrow as well as Yondu did, then he could be an excellent addition to the team, although we don't know how long it took Yondu to master his trust arrow to the point of god-like accuracy. Actor Sean Gunn (Kraglin) is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Infinity War, so it looks likely that we'll see at least some improvement in these stakes.

8. Will We See Mantis As The Celestial Madonna?

Mantis in the comics [Credit: Marvel]

In GoTGv2, Mantis is a timid, reserved character, but in the comics, she was revealed to be a celestial known as Celestial Madonna who is worshipped by the Kree race.

Mantis possesses a number of powers in the comics, some of which we might see one day in the movies, including; Astral projection which allows her to project her astral form throughout the galaxy and the ability to recreate a body for herself out of the destination planet’s local vegetation. Mantis also has the power to control the vegetation within her vicinity, which makes her an extremely useful ally to Groot. Finally, Ego's former servant also has precognitive powers, which allows her to see future events featuring her team-mates. Will we see any of these in the MCU, or will Mantis stay a timid, shy character?

All of these galactic questions are ones we need answered, whether it be in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Avengers: Infinity War or even Thor: Ragnarok. The world building in GoTGv2 was excellent and the use of Easter Eggs was high-tier Marvel. I just can't wait to see where the franchise goes from here!

