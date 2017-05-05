Of all the nerdy blockbusters out there, Guardians of the Galaxy is really gunning for top spot when it comes to geek point scoring. Infamous for craftily hidden Easter Eggs and sneaky cameo appearances, the Guardians movies invite us to really pay attention in a game of spot the reference. And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 may have topped its predecessor in this respect, bringing us even more Easter Eggs and cameos that shake the very foundation of the #MCU.

But some of these references are just fun to pick out, especially as James Gunn is perhaps the nerdiest filmmaker in #Marvel's roster.#GuardiansoftheGalaxy carries the influence of many #scifi hits, from Firefly to Star Wars. So, it's fitting that some of the stars of these cult movies and shows rubbed shoulders with the biggest A-holes in the galaxy in Vol. 2 — and just in case you missed them, here are the sci-fi actors we spotted in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Ben Browder — Farscape

Ben Browder from 'Farscape' in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' [Credit: SyFy/Marvel]

Farscape is a very strange, very awesome sci-fi show from the early '00s and also Australia. A SyFy original series, Farscape follows human astronaut John Crichton after he gets shot through a wormhole to a particularly weird and wonderful corner of the galaxy. Unable to get home, the Peter Quill-esque Crichton joins a crew of criminals and outcasts aboard a ship that happens to be alive.

Farscape may not be the most famous of sci-fi shows, but with storytelling unlike any other series, the show earned a cult fave status. Its influence on Guardians Of The Galaxy is obvious, so Farscape fans were delighted to see Ben Browder's cameo in Vol. 2, doing his very best Peacekeeper impression, too!

Jeff Goldblum — Thor: Ragnarok

That's right! As you probably already know, Jeff Goldblum — of Jurrassic Park and Independence Day fame — is set to play the Grandmaster in this year's Thor: Ragnarok. And ahead of his official debut, the Grandmaster popped up in the credits for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Towards the end of the credit sequence, characters from the movie can be seen dancing in little bubbles beside the credits. Keep your eyes on the right side of the screen, because the Grandmaster is bopping along in his little bubble.

Michelle Yoeh — Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Towards the end of the movie we get to see a bunch of Ravager crews, each lead by an actor fans should recognize. Best known for her work on the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon movies, but soon to appear as Captain Georgiou in the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery, Michelle Yoeh is rocking a Hela-like aesthetic as Aleta Ogord, the leader of one Ravager team.

Her role may be small but her character seems fascinating, and that post-credits scene with Sylvestor Stalone's character Stakar left me wanting a spinoff movie about the Ravager leaders. Pretty please, #Marvel?

Michael Rosenbaum — Smallville

We knew about Smallville alumni Michael Rosenbaum's cameo in Vol. 2 long before the movie came out, but the ex-Lex Luthor was cryptic about who he might be playing. As it turns out, he's practically unrecognizable as Martinex, the crystalline superhero from the 31st century. The original lineup of the #comicbook Guardians included Martinex, Aleta, Stakar, and some other characters who appear in the Vol. 2 post-credits scene.

Cut: Nathan Fillion — Firefly

Announced before the movie was released, fans were excited to see Nathan Fillion's cameo in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Fillion has a certain status as a cult sci-fi star as he lead the short-lived, but much-loved, TV show #Firefly — another clear influence on Guardians. Unfortunately though, Fillion's cameo had to be cut for time.

Set leaks confirmed fan theories that Fillion was playing Wonder Man, a character from the Marvel comics.

Wonder Man left the Avengers to pursue a Hollywood career, but since returned to the team. He's a popular, if obscure character, and many fans are hoping that Fillion will portray him in another Marvel movie. On his Twitter account, James Gunn responded to questions about this but couldn't confirm or deny, merely saying "we'll have to wait and see!"

Thankfully, Gunn and Fillion are close friends so even though Fillion's cameo was cut, we can rest assured that the two had a good time filming it.

