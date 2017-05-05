Warning: Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. You have been warned.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was chock-full of cameos, surprises and Easter Eggs. From Stan Lee's appearance with the Watchers, to the return of Howard the Duck, and even to David Hasselhoff, there was never a dull moment in this space opera sequel. There always seemed to be something to keep your eyes peeled for.

One particularly subtle cameo occurred during the climax of the film, on Earth of all places.

When Ego tries to take over the rest of the worlds using the implants he placed, we get several glimpses of Earth as it is taken over by Ego and his blue-goopy-power. These scenes take place in Star-Lord's hometown, somewhere in Missouri. During these moments, we see the reactions of many humans as they run from the goop, and then try to figure out what it is, and then run from it all over again.

During these scenes, the camera focuses on a familiar face, which die-hard fans of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie recognized immediately.

Peter's Grandfather Makes His Return

'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Disney / Marvel Studios]

During the final moment we see of Earth, we witness a blue minivan driving away from the blue, expanding goop. The minivan is about to be destroyed by the goop, but Ego is defeated just in time, leaving the minivan in tact. It is right at this moment that we see that the driver of the minivan is none other than Peter's Grandfather, who we met at the beginning of the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

This is the first time we saw anyone from Peter's old life in a scene that was not a flashback. Not only is this a fun callback to the original film, but it also shows us that Peter's grandfather, despite his age, is still alive and well.

Perhaps this cameo means that we will see a family reunion of sorts down the road, with Peter finally returning to his old family. This idea was certainly touched upon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Peter was questioned numerous times about why he did not return to Earth, with the reason being that he is afraid to return to the place where his Mom died. He is so distraught with grief that the thought of reuniting with his family scares him, despite the fact that is he fully able to go back.

I am hoping that this is a build-up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where we may see Peter finally return to his family and possibly consider living out the remainder of his life on Earth. We may actually see this moment a bit earlier, though, seeing as the Guardians of the Galaxy will likely make their way to Earth in Avengers: Infinity War.

Regardless of whether or not we get to see this family reunion, the return of Peter's grandfather was a nice cameo that really helped tie the Universe together. I hope we will see more of Peter's family down the road, but only time will tell.