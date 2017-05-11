Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was yet another quirky and fascinating ride into the world of the beloved space a-holes, maintaining its strange vibe from the very beginning to the very end, especially in the credits. As the credits rolled, we got to see animations of our heroes dancing away and vandalizing each others' pictures.

It's in this sequence that eagle-eyed fans noticed Jeff Goldblum's #Grandmaster near the end, joining the dancing fun. Thor: Ragnarok will see the introduction of Goldblum's character, who will capture Thor, forcing him to become a gladiator. To the surprise of no one, fans begun to wonder what the credits cameo means, especially with Grandmaster being the brother of the Collector (Benicio del Toro) who we met in the first #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy. Thankfully, #JamesGunn has finally stepped in to clear up the mystery.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, the director revealed just how Goldblum's character came to be there. Turns out, it was just because they had footage of him dancing, and thought it would be funny to include it:

"We had footage of just Goldblum dancing and thought it would be fun to put it in there. And as you know from the comics, he's The Collector's brother. Keep an eye out at a particular theme park attraction opening soon, you'll get to see a little crossover... It's just a fun thing. I don't even know."

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

The attraction he's referring to is most likely Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! which is scheduled to open on May 27, 2017 in Disney California Adventure. While he played coy with his answer, it looks like the attraction will feature the Grandmaster/Collector brother duo, which is quite exciting.

Not Everything In Superhero Movies Is An Easter Egg

So there you have it: That's the story behind the Grandmaster's appearance in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2. This explanation highlights an issue often overlooked when analyzing comic book films.

Fans' enthusiasm to see an epic Easter Egg in every minute detail in any piece of superhero media is quite impressive, but it's become an increasing occurrence, a problematic one at that since it can stop us from enjoying what we're watching. We have to accept the fact that some things are just jokes or, in the case of one detail from the first Guardians, a way to work around a certain difficult issue.

Yondu's fin changes size between Guardians of the Galaxy and Vol. 2. It would have been easy to speculate on the fin's evolution, when in reality it was taken out of the first film due to a lack of space and introduced in the second one once sets where adjusted.

This excessive scrutiny can also be found outside fictional narratives. We're getting to the point where actors, directors and producers alike have to be extremely careful with their choice of words when talking about their upcoming projects during interviews, regardless of whether they're joking or not, just to avoid having their comments blown way out of proportion.

Sometimes, fans just need to enjoy what they're watching and assume there's no bigger meaning behind it. Yes, it's incredibly fun to pick apart any potential details that may hint at more exciting things out there in the #MCU, but it's also important to keep a balanced perspective and no go overboard with the Easter Egg expectations.

What do you think about the explanation behind the Grandmaster's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: CinemaBlend]