** MAJOR SPOILERS for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credit scenes follow. Don't read if you don't want to know! **

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 blazing into cinemas in a hail of glory, there's a lot to pick apart and unpack in the exciting new addition to the #Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Easter Eggs to cameos, and of course the famous #MCU post-credits scenes, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel is full of exciting call backs and big set-ups.

But one major tease stands head and shoulders above the others, especially when you bear in mind that Avengers: Infinity War is set to a land as soon as next year. We speak of course of the post-credits scene featuring the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki).

Having been defeated and humiliated by the Guardians, #Ayesha sits plotting her revenge. As the Sovereign are birthed from pods, so she plans to create a new breed of Sovereign from a new type of birthing pod, one instantly recognizable as that of Adam Warlock, who she then name drops:

"I think I will call him... Adam."

Marvel Comics fans have been waiting for #AdamWarlock to appear in the MCU ever since the words "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Infinity War" were uttered in relation to the same narrative universe. And it's no surprise that Ayesha was the one to introduce him, as her comic book counterpart is basically the female version of Warlock.

A staple member of the Guardians team in the comics, Warlock is also one of the most powerful characters of the Marvel Universe, and has a central role in Infinity Gauntlet, Infinity War and Infinity Crusade.

Adam Warlock [Credit: Marvel Comics]

And it's the fact that he has such a big role in the Infinity saga that makes his inclusion in the MCU more than just a fun cameo.

While his addition is generally exciting for a number of reasons — not least being that he has been very closely tied to the Soul Stone/Gem, the only Infinity Stone yet to be revealed in the MCU — the fact that he is central to the events of Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity War is even more pertinent.

At the moment it's looking like Avengers: Infinity War is going to take bits and pieces from the various Infinity comics while interweaving with the MCU stories, and Warlock's very appearance may be the key to defeating Thanos.

Infinity Gauntlet [Credit: Marvel Comics]

The original Infinity saga consists of three installments: Infinity Gauntlet, Infinity War and Infinity Crusade, and Adam Warlock is super important to all three. In Infinity Gauntlet, Adam Warlock is the one who eventually manages to defeat Thanos by wielding the Gauntlet against him.

In Infinity War, Warlock and a reformed Thanos actually team up to defeat the Magus — the physical manifestation of Warlock's "badness," which he expelled from himself in order to be worthy to wield the Infinity Gems at the conclusion of Infinity Gauntlet.

With terrible fashion sense [Credit: Marvel Comics]

And in Infinity Crusade they team up again, this time against the Goddess — the physical manifestation of Warlock's "goodness." You may notice that there's a theme emerging here.

Basically whichever way you shake it, Warlock is a super important character in all iterations of the Infinity saga. And — despite the fact that Ayesha has created Adam to defeat the Guardians — he will almost definitely up end somehow becoming the key to defeating Thanos instead.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

So when will Adam Warlock make his debut? He likely won't make it out of his pod in time for Avengers: Infinity War — or if he does, his appearance in the movie is being kept super top secret at the moment. More likely we'll see him appearing during the as-yet untitled Infinity War follow-up, which will probably deal with the fallout from the Avengers first coming into contact with Thanos in Infinity War.

And if not, then he'll probably become the major antagonist for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Let's just hope he has a better Magus costume than he does in the comics.

Now, the question remains: Who do you want to play Adam Warlock in the MCU? Tell us your top picks in the comments below!