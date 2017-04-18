As the sequel to 2014's unexpected box-office smash, great things are expected of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In fact, the film is expected to make a phenomenal $160 million in its opening weekend, cracking the all-time top-ten in cinema history. Last night, members of the press were given an exclusive first look at Marvel's latest blockbuster. Although reviews are embargoed until April 24th, they've been allowed to tweet first reactions (no spoilers allowed, of course). And here's the good news, Marvel fans...
This looks to be a hit!
- 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2': News, Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast, Characters & All You Need To Know
The Humor Is Brilliant
Pretty much every critic has highlighted the humor as one of Guardians 2's biggest strengths. We've seen in the trailers that #JamesGunn has tried to make a superhero film that's a laugh a minute, and he seems to have succeeded. The critics are overjoyed.
Nobody will be at all surprised to hear that James Gunn has continued the '70s / '80s vibe that worked so well in the first film. After all, we're moving on to the second mixtape...
Surprisingly Emotional
Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to be humorous, a lot of critics are calling out the film's emotional impact. The "intimate stakes" have also garnered critical praise — which is pretty impressive, given that the film's trailer has openly suggested the very galaxy hangs in the balance. These are the Guardians of the Galaxy, after all, meaning the action takes place on a greater scale than any other Marvel movie.
Frankly, this is the most intriguing comment of all; it's clear that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a character study. I'm thrilled by the idea that a cosmic movie can have "intimate stakes." This film sounds to be a perfect rebuttal to the argument that a film needs to have a dark tone in order to carry emotional weight.
From Mike Ryan's comments, it seems that the intimacy in this movie is established by splitting up the core cast, giving each hero time to shine. It's a smart strategy; there's a reason The Empire Strikes Back is generally viewed as the best Star Wars film to date.
It's surprising to hear Mantis called out as such an important character. Given we already have a strong relationship with the rest of the cast, that's pretty impressive!
Expect Easter Eggs
The first Guardians of the Galaxy was jam-packed with fan-pleasing Easter Eggs, and it looks as though the second film is too. Repeat viewings are clearly a must for Marvel fans, and we're sure to be talking about this film for years to come!
Here's the interesting thing; we know there's still one Easter Egg in the first film that fans haven't spotted — James Gunn still delights in teasing fans about it. Will we manage to spot all the Easter Eggs this time round?
Whatever the case, one critic couldn't resist getting in on the action already:
Some Dissenting Opinions
It's worth noting, though, that there are a couple of critics who weren't so impressed:
I feel kind of sorry for Jeff Sneider in particular; his tweet has been quoted in a number of articles, and as a result, he's come in for some real flak.
He has a point. Chill, guys — people are allowed to have different opinions!
See also:
- Son Of A Gunn: Why 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Is James Gunn's Baby
- James Gunn Reveals How 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Is A Very Different Movie
- Spoiler Alert: Kevin Feige Just Revealed Exactly How 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Will Begin!
It's actually pretty unusual for critics to be allowed to tweet out their opinions like this; it's a rare sign of confidence from a film studio. In this case, though, it's pretty clear that #Marvel has good reason to be confident. This latest instalment in the #MCU looks set to be a hit!
Are you looking forward to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'?
(Source: Box Office Pro; Poll Image Credit: Marvel Studios)