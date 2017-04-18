As the sequel to 2014's unexpected box-office smash, great things are expected of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In fact, the film is expected to make a phenomenal $160 million in its opening weekend, cracking the all-time top-ten in cinema history. Last night, members of the press were given an exclusive first look at Marvel's latest blockbuster. Although reviews are embargoed until April 24th, they've been allowed to tweet first reactions (no spoilers allowed, of course). And here's the good news, Marvel fans...

This looks to be a hit!

The Humor Is Brilliant

Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet) — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 18, 2017

Pretty much every critic has highlighted the humor as one of Guardians 2's biggest strengths. We've seen in the trailers that #JamesGunn has tried to make a superhero film that's a laugh a minute, and he seems to have succeeded. The critics are overjoyed.

There's more beauty & depth & '80s love in GUARDIANS VOL. 2 than any of the Marvel movies. It's like a water-color acid trip full of awesome pic.twitter.com/m80OSUD31p — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2 is a lot of fun. Action-packed & even more classic '70s/early '80s music cues. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) April 18, 2017

Nobody will be at all surprised to hear that James Gunn has continued the '70s / '80s vibe that worked so well in the first film. After all, we're moving on to the second mixtape...

Had tons of fun with Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Incredibly funny, beautifully colorful, and great continuations of the heroes. Super happy! — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) April 18, 2017

Surprisingly Emotional

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to be humorous, a lot of critics are calling out the film's emotional impact. The "intimate stakes" have also garnered critical praise — which is pretty impressive, given that the film's trailer has openly suggested the very galaxy hangs in the balance. These are the Guardians of the Galaxy, after all, meaning the action takes place on a greater scale than any other Marvel movie.

Loved Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. Surprisingly moving. Incredible visual effects and production design. — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) April 18, 2017

I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn color in the crayon box. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 18, 2017

Frankly, this is the most intriguing comment of all; it's clear that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a character study. I'm thrilled by the idea that a cosmic movie can have "intimate stakes." This film sounds to be a perfect rebuttal to the argument that a film needs to have a dark tone in order to carry emotional weight.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

From Mike Ryan's comments, it seems that the intimacy in this movie is established by splitting up the core cast, giving each hero time to shine. It's a smart strategy; there's a reason The Empire Strikes Back is generally viewed as the best Star Wars film to date.

Mantis and Drax steal the movie. The music on Awesome Mix 2 is great and has some deeper tracks than vol 1. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

It's surprising to hear Mantis called out as such an important character. Given we already have a strong relationship with the rest of the cast, that's pretty impressive!

Expect Easter Eggs

Holy smokes was Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 fun! I had a smile plastered on my face nearly the whole time. Tons of Easter eggs too. pic.twitter.com/558Q7nw8yN — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 18, 2017

The first Guardians of the Galaxy was jam-packed with fan-pleasing Easter Eggs, and it looks as though the second film is too. Repeat viewings are clearly a must for Marvel fans, and we're sure to be talking about this film for years to come!

Here's the interesting thing; we know there's still one Easter Egg in the first film that fans haven't spotted — James Gunn still delights in teasing fans about it. Will we manage to spot all the Easter Eggs this time round?

Whatever the case, one critic couldn't resist getting in on the action already:

Props to @JamesGunn for the CHEERS references & the Sam Cooke. Sometimes it's the little things that make a movie for me.#GuardiansVol2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

Some Dissenting Opinions

It's worth noting, though, that there are a couple of critics who weren't so impressed:

#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2. It was okay, I didn't love it. It lacks a lot of what made the original so tight. Drax and Groot are highlights. — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) April 18, 2017

Hate to be the Voice of Reason, but GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 isn't as good as the first. What felt fresh now feels forced. 2.5/4 stars — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 18, 2017

I feel kind of sorry for Jeff Sneider in particular; his tweet has been quoted in a number of articles, and as a result, he's come in for some real flak.

That's the #1 thing that frustrates me about comic book movie fans. They think if you don't LOVE a movie, you HATED it. There IS a middle! — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 18, 2017

He has a point. Chill, guys — people are allowed to have different opinions!

See also:

It's actually pretty unusual for critics to be allowed to tweet out their opinions like this; it's a rare sign of confidence from a film studio. In this case, though, it's pretty clear that #Marvel has good reason to be confident. This latest instalment in the #MCU looks set to be a hit!

Poll Are you looking forward to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'? No

Yes

(Source: Box Office Pro; Poll Image Credit: Marvel Studios)