They say good things come to those who wait. Well, if there was any proof that the saying is fully justified, just take a look at Guardians of the Galaxy fans. Those of us not fortunate enough to make the San Diego Comic-Con missed out on exclusive footage, and had for three whole months for the debut trailer.

Patience has eventually been rewarded though, for not only have we been treated to a cheeky teaser, followed by a gorgeous, intergalactic, ass-kicking, Marvel-at-its-best preview, this year's Super Bowl has brought us even more incredible, nebula sprinkled footage in the second #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2 trailer. Check it out below:

After our heart rates have returned to a reasonably normal level, it's worth noting that this film has huge potential, and James Gunn may have not only matched the first, but could even improve on it.

See also:

Could 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Improve On The Original?

Star-Lord and Drax the Destroyer in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' [Credit: Disney]

There's no doubt the space-set story, which took the world by surprise in 2014, has all the elements required to keep getting better and better. Gunn himself acknowledged that a large part of the challenge with the first was setting up the team by assembling the likes of Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, Gamora, Groot and Rocket. A poppy new poster with the old crew and brand-new Guardians in Yondu was released today, as well. No idea where Nebula and Mantis are in all of this:

Gunn's sequel will be set two months after events in the original. Having established the cosmic core, the team are now free to explore the galaxy, fighting off bad guys and listening to '80s tunes you just can't help but dance to.

With Mantis joining the group, as well as the addition of Star Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet, perhaps those expectations for the "biggest spectacle movie of all time" were right after all.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is released on May 5, 2017.

Did you enjoy the second 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' trailer?