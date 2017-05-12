While Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn avoided cutting as many scenes as he could from his latest film, he was no miracle worker. While he trimmed as much "fat" as he could from the final film, there were still two scenes that Gunn had to kiss goodbye. Sadly, one particular deleted scene ranked among his favorites.

Gunn has discussed on numerous occasions that this scene took place on Earth and included Grandpa Quill. While Grandpa Quill did make an appearance in the final cut of the film, he also featured in this other scene, which failed to make the cut.

This was also the scene that included Nathan Fillion's cut cameo. A set photo of this scene was revealed, showing the "Simon Williams Film Festival." This is a direct reference to Wonder Man, the superhero alter ego of actor Simon Williams, who Fillion was supposed to be playing.

Nathan Fillion aparece en los posters falsos para el Simon Williams (AKA Wonder Man) Film Festival en #GOTG2 pic.twitter.com/jyRCj7A4wh — La Covacha Maestra (@lacovachamx) April 25, 2016

The set decoration around the theater included numerous posters for different films which were supposedly part of the film festival. These films varied from "Arkon," a clear rip-off of Conan, to "Haxan 2," a sequel to the Swedish-Danish film Häxan, with the poster being modeled after that of Horns starring Daniel Radcliffe.

The most noteworthy poster here, however, is one titled "Tony Stark." This appears to be a biopic about the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist we all know and love in the style of Steve Jobs, the real-life biopic about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs starring Michael Fassbender. From the context of the scene, we can assume that Simon Williams (Nathan Fillion) plays Tony Stark in this film, as he is also appears to be the lead actor on the rest of the posters. However, the images we have been given are not high enough resolution for us to perfectly identify him.

Hopefully we will get a better look at this poster if the deleted scene is ever released. I am hoping we will be seeing it on the Blu-Ray release of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2, or even posted on James Gunn's social media somewhere down the road. Gunn has said that this scene would have had just as many hidden Easter Eggs as the Collector scene in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, if not more. Gunn would probably hate to see it go to waste completely.

Moreso, I personally think the idea of a #TonyStark biopic starring Simon Williams / Nathan Fillion is a great idea. I would love to see this be made for real, perhaps as a Marvel One-Shot short film, or even just a mock-up trailer. Marvel has done a number of One-Shots already, including All Hail The King!, the short film revealing the fate of Trevor Slattery after Iron Man 3. Perhaps we could see a short film starring Nathan Fillion designed as an in-universe biopic about Tony Stark, directed by James Gunn. But then again, that might be too much to ask. Marvel already has their hands full with next year's Avengers: Infinity War.