Spoiler Warning: Don't be an A-hole and read on if you haven't seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 yet.

Ever since Star-Lord first strutted onto our screens to the sound of Redbone's song 'Come and Get Your Love,' the music chosen by director James Gunn has struck a chord with Guardians of the Galaxy fans everywhere. While no scene since has quite lived up to this moment, #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 still features some unforgettable musical numbers of its own.

There's just one problem though. Story wise, it made sense for the sequel to feature another awesome mix — at the end of the first film, it was revealed that Peter Quill's mother had hidden the second tape away. However, there's no way that Gunn could continue unveiling more and more hidden tapes as the series moves forward, so how did Marvel solve this problem in preparation for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

How Will the Soundtrack Change In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

As if killing countless worlds wasn't enough, Ego the Living Planet tried to kill the music too, crushing Peter Quill's tape deck in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Fortunately, help was at hand when one of Yondu's fellow Ravagers handed Star-Lord a Microsoft Zune. Excited beyond relief, Quill immediately celebrated how the now-defunct MP3 player could hold up to three hundred songs!

While that's admittedly a huge step up for Peter, the reality is that the Zune's popularity didn't last long in the real world. The Ravager may proclaim that Microsoft's player is the hottest piece of music technology on earth right now, but in reality, Microsoft were forced to end production by 2015, failing to compete with Apple's iPods.

Given the time period in which Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set, this means that Quill's Zune could theoretically contain songs released between 1984 and 2014. James Gunn previously teased to Entertainment Weekly that the soundtrack for Vol. 3 would be “A little different,” but even with this knowledge, there's no way we could have predicted quite how modern the next soundtrack would be. Nostalgia will still play a role in the next soundtrack, but we wouldn't be surprised if recent songs performed by current artists make the playlist too.

Check out Peter Quill's reaction to the best songs from Vol. 2 in the clip below:

It couldn't have been easy for Gunn to jettison the cassette player after it played such a crucial role in the first #GuardiansoftheGalaxy. During an interview with Total Film, the director explained exactly how important the tape deck really was to Quill:

“It’s one of the few things he has from Earth. I don’t think of it as a joke, because it’s very dear to him. It’s the umbilical cord that connects him to Earth and the home and family he lost.”

The cassette player won't be missed for too long though. After all, we're too excited by the idea of Quill battling in '90s hip-hop dance-offs or Baby Groot chilling out to Seal's 'Kiss From A Rose'.

Which songs from 1984-2014 would you like to see included on the awesome mix in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

(Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Total Film via Comicbook.com)