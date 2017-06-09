Directing a Marvel film guarantees you a lifetime of fielding questions from curious fans, and Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn is certainly no exception to this rule. Luckily, he doesn't seem to mind one bit.

The director has been incredibly busy responding to #Marvel fans' queries on social media, happily filling them in on anything they'd like to know about Guardians of the Galaxy. After all, who better to educate fans on nerd lore than the director himself? He may not have written the (comic) book on #GuardiansoftheGalaxy, but his future in the #MCU definitely makes him a leading authority on the subject.

After reposting a Nerdist video all about Yondu's Yaka arrow to his Twitter, #JamesGunn divulged quite a few details on how the sci-fi technology works:

Side note on the yaka arrow: the whistle sound is picked up by the headpiece and is transmitted wirelessly to the arrow. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 8, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 already confirmed that Yondu's fin was in fact responsible for controlling the arrow. But according to Gunn, the arrow itself is even rarer than first thought— which is exactly why it meant so much to Kraglin to inherit the item:

As for how Yondu's new fin from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 compares to his old one, don't make the mistake of thinking that its size makes it superior:

"It’s exactly the same power but takes up more space so technically is less advanced."

Will We See More Cybernetic Implants In 'Vol. 3'?

Of course, Yondu's fin isn't the only cybernetic technology we've seen in Guardians. Don't forget Star-Lord's translator implant in his neck or, as Gunn pointed out in another tweet, the cybernetic implant that ended up killing Korath:

Not odd: there are many brain implantations in the universe (see Korath Vol 1); that tech is easily manipulated from one need to the other. https://t.co/N2eTwWOwXz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 8, 2017

It's totally possible that Gunn is dropping hints that even more amazing sci-fi technology will make an appearance in the next Guardians film. Perhaps he could collaborate with Elon Musk on that neural lace he's developing?

What kind of gadgets would you like to see in future Guardians movies?

(Source: Nerdist)