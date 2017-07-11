To the surprise of nobody, fans who stayed through the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 were handsomely rewarded — just as director James Gunn had said they would be, prior to the film's cinematic release. Not only were fans given five post-credits scenes, they were rewarded with an original song called "Guardians Inferno." The song, written by the brilliant James Gunn and performed by David Hasselhoff, was a pleasant addition to an already stellar collection of extras for the faithful few.

Well, it appears that now fans can appreciate the glorious song in an entirely new way when Guardians Vol. 2 arrives on DVD and Blu-ray — in the form of a music video. Via Twitter, Gunn announced the news with the assistance of a rather stunning poster for the video with the Hoff front and center, surrounded by Gunn and much of the Guardians decked out in full disco attire.

This may be the greatest thing Ive ever worked on - a #GuardiansInferno video coming with #GotGVol2 on home video. pic.twitter.com/1VQp8eXzAs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 10, 2017

In the poster, left to right, we see Nebula (Karen Gillan), James Gunn, Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Hasselhoff, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Yondu (Michael Rooker).

Although we haven't seen the music video yet, the hopes of the entire universe are that the cast will join in for some disco fun, but we'll just have to wait and see when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is rumored to release on August 22. The music video alone should certainly be worth picking up the DVD for when it is finally available.

Are you ready to experience the musical goodness that is about to drop with the DVD for Guardians Vol. 2?