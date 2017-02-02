Depending on how much you're into movies, the awards season can be an exciting or infuriating time — but unless you know the ins and outs of the industry, it's confusing both to those who look forward to the Oscars and the rest. Why are there so many awards shows, and which prizes actually matter? Is it all just a parade of cocktails and parties until the Academy Awards come around, or is there more to be found in the shows that occupy so much TV space every winter?

To help you understand how many awards shows there are, what they're for and what they represent, here's a little guide to the main events of the awards season (not including film festivals), with the months they took place in 2016–2017 and a rating between 1 and 5 stars indicating the overall importance of the show. You might find events you'll be eager to watch next year, or you'll realize you're really only here for the #Oscars. After all, they are the culmination of the whole season.

October

'Arrival' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

Britannia Awards Gala (BAFTA LA) *

BAFTA stands for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and the BAFTA Awards take place later in February. Since they're not ones to stay on their island, though, the BAFTAs have an American branch called BAFTA LA, defined as "a bridge between the Hollywood and British production and entertainment business communities." The show is dedicated to giving out 6 awards that have mostly an honorary value, from the Britannia Humanitarian Award to the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

November

'Hidden Figures' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

AMPAS Governors Awards *

The AMPAS is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — that's right, the very Academy that hosts the Oscars. They get way less publicity, but the Governors Awards are like the Oscars' wise old grandfather with three lifetime achievement awards. While they used to be presented during the Oscars ceremony, they got their own show in 2009.

Gotham Awards *

An initiative of the Independent Filmmaker Project, the Gotham Awards celebrate independent cinema each year in New York City. While it started out as a show dedicated to the North East of the United States, soon it took into account all American film.

National Board of Review Awards **

Though the gala takes place in January, the winners selected by the National Board of Review are already announced in November. The Board is one of the major critical bodies in the American film industry, having started a list of best movies of the year in 1930. Unlike the Academy Awards, however, the NBR Awards are determined not by the jury, but with the votes of its hundred or so members, from academics to filmmakers. The results are more of a list for film aficionados, and less of a show made for entertainment.

December

British Independent Film Awards *

Similarly to the Gotham Awards (and the Independent Spirit Awards, just before the Oscars), the British Independent Film Awards are a celebration of independent British cinema. But contrary to the BAFTAs, they don't have an American branch.

Critics' Choice Movie Awards **

The Critics' Choice Movie Awards are held by the Broadcast Film Critics Association, the largest organization of film critics in the US. It's less elitist than the National Board of Review, but the awards are given out with the same system: Members can submit their voting ballots, and the winners are revealed at the ceremony.

January

'Fences' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Golden Globe Awards ****

While it's one of the biggest shows in terms of turnout and audience, the Golden Globes are also one of the most controversial. Held by the small and exclusive Hollywood Foreign Press Association, they have been heavily criticized for awarding prizes based on the bribes and lobbying from the contenders.

In 2013, Deadline writer Nikki Finge decided to boycott the covering of the Globes, calling it a "completely meaningless awards show from a scandal-riddled organization aired by a production company desperate for money on a network praying for ratings." She writes that it might be a press association, but the HFPA isn't the group of renowned journalists you'd expect — and that makes it really hard to get a foot in the door:

The HFPA clique doesn't want to dilute the financial bonanza it receives from the studios and networks who arrange exclusive interviews about each year's movies and TV shows. [...] The HFPA was even accused in a lawsuit filed by its former publicist of accepting "payola" — like taking lavish gifts from studios in exchange for nominations — and other questionable business practices.

All this scandal obviously means owning a Globe isn't as prestigious an achievement as getting an Oscar. But that's exactly why the show itself is much more fun to watch than the Academy's grand ceremony, so don't miss the Globes if you like watching celebrities getting tipsy on TV.

People's Choice Awards *

Since they're organized by Procter & Gamble and not a film critics organization, the People's Choice Awards are a bit of an exception on the list. But it's no coincidence that they take place in the middle of awards season, and they offer a nice alternative to those who don't believe in listening to the opinion of professionals.

ACE Eddie Awards Gala *

The society of American Cinema Editors (ACE) is comprised of the best professionals in the editing world. It started getting involved in the awards season by inviting the Oscars nominees to an honorary dinner, before creating its own awards gala in the '60s. You won't find a famous host and a jokes-riddled TV show here — coverage of the Eddie Awards is mostly sought after by editing professionals.

Producers Guild of America Awards ***

There's pretty much a Guild for each category you can see at the Oscars, and each likes to hold their own Awards. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) represents film and television producers, and has been rewarding the best of production work since 1990.

In film, the Awards select a Best Theatrical Motion Picture and a Best Animated Motion Picture, and give the Stanley Kramer Award to a movie that highlights major social issues.

Screen Actor's Guild Awards ****

Of all the Guild Awards, the Screen Actor's Guild's (SAG) is the most famous one — perhaps because actors are always the ones who get the most visibility among all the people involved in a movie. With two committees, one for film and one for television, the SAG Awards are taken as a strong indicator of Oscar winners.

The Academy puts a strong emphasis on performance, but that's the kind of approach that upsets directors such as James Cameron, who believes visual effects would get more recognition if the Oscars weren't so focused on acting. In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, he denounced this "actors bias":

"There's definitely a bias. The Academy still has a majority of its members that are actors. Look, I love actors, but that's how they think — they're generally skeptical of technology. So when they see a film that’s too dependent on visual effects, they say, oh, that's not an acting movie."

February 2017

DGA Awards ***

After actors, we could easily say directors come in second place on the scale of fame in the eyes of the general public. Their choices are even better regarded than the SAG Awards, as only seven DGA winners haven't also received the Academy Award for Best Director since the Awards were established in 1948. You can trust the winners of the DGA Awards to represent the best of the year in film.

Annie Awards **

A bit of an outsider on this list, the Annie Awards are exclusively dedicated to animation — which means they feel less important compared to the other film events of the season, but are an absolute reference in the animation industry. Until 1992, the Annies only gave out lifetime achievement awards, but they've focused on current films ever since.

BAFTA Awards ***

After the Britannia Awards come the best of British film: the BAFTA Awards, usually preceded by a tea party the month before. They aren't limited to British film, however, and like the SAG Awards they give great visibility to actors. But their roots on another continent mean they have little influence over the Academy Awards.

WGA Awards **

Another job, another guild: the Writers Guild of America gives out its own writing awards for film, television, radio and even video games. It's only been broadcast on television since 2004, and the guild doesn't include some writers — which means a few movies that could pretend to the award aren't necessarily included.

Independent Spirit Awards **

Independent film gets a lot of awards shows, from the Gothams to the Independent Spirit Awards. Presented by the non-profit organization Film Independent, it's traditionally held on a beach in Santa Monica the day before the Oscars. It's like a fun, more relaxed amuse-bouche before the reveal of the highly anticipated Oscar winners.

Academy Awards *****

Do the Oscars still need an introduction? Hosted by the AMPAS, they're the film equivalent of the Emmy Awards for television, the Tony Awards for theater, and the Grammy Awards for music. The Academy has around 6,000 members, the majority of whom are American, but the list is never revealed. The influence of their Awards is considerable, as an Oscar (or lack thereof) can completely define a career.

