When thinking of the best living directors, the name Guillermo del Toro will surface without fail. With an extensive and versatile mix of films to his name, del Toro still retains a personal style that spans across all his varied projects; from the critically acclaimed tale of childhood fantasy and the Spanish Civil War Pan's Labyrinth to the action-packed Pacific Rim, the beloved #Hellboy movies (sorry, no Hellboy 3 for you), and even Blade II, the Mexican director's name has become synonymous with dark fantasy and profoundly human emotion found within profoundly unearthly circumstances.

Since his feature directorial debut with Cronos in 1993, del Toro's projects have continued to resonate with audiences worldwide, with everyone eager to see his take on anything from #StarWars (looking at you, Jabba the Hutt) to #MadMax. But what is the renown director actually working on now?

Check out all Guillermo del Toro's new and upcoming projects below:

5. 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

'Pacific Rim 2' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Release date: February 23, 2018

Guillermo del Toro is writing the story and producing

The second installment in the #PacificRim apocalyptic monster saga is set to arrive in 2018. With del Toro writing the story and producing this time around, Steven DeKnight (Marvel/Netflix's Daredevil) will direct and co-pen the script. Rinko Kikuchi will reprise her role as Mako Mori, and so far two big new faces have joined the cast: Star Wars' John Boyega, who's set to play Jake Pentecost, and Fast and Furious's Scott Eastwood, who will play Nate Lambert.

For more on why Guillermo del Toro decided to hand over the director's reins for Pacific Rim: Uprising, see here:

4. 'The Shape Of Water'

[Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures]

Release date: December 8, 2017

Guillermo del Toro will direct, and is co-writing the screenplay

#TheShapeOfWater takes place in the US during the Cold War, around 1963. Life changes for lonely scientist Elisa (Sally Hawkins) and her co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) when they discover a secret experiment taking place in their high-security government lab. Expect magic, a sinister creature, and appeal to a more niche audience akin to that of The Devil's Backbone, as del Toro himself told Den of Geek at the 2016 Fantasia Film Festival:

It’s a smaller movie in the English language, which gives me a lot more freedom. I don’t abide by intervention—but you do have to weigh the size of the audience you want.

In addition to Hawkins and Spencer, the cast list looks stellar, with Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Richard Jenkins, and Doug Jones all appearing.

For more on The Shape of Water, check out this post:

3. 'Pinocchio'

[Credit: ShadowMachine/The Jim Henson Company]

Release date: TBA

Guillermo del Toro will co-direct

Originally a dark children's novel by Italian writer Carlo Collodi, the story of #Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who dreams of being a real boy, was adapted into a much lighter version by Disney in 1940. While the beloved tale has been told countless times, this new stop-motion reimagining by del Toro will stay much closer to the source material's dark fantasy. With del Toro's knack for beautifully depicting childhood imagination and terrifying monsters, let's just say my nose isn't growing when I write that I'm waiting with baited breath for this one.

2. 'The Strain'

Release date: Season 4 of The Strain will arrive around August/September of 2017.

Guillermo del Toro is the series creator and has written several episodes

Originally a novel written by #GuillermodelToro and Chuck Hogan, The Strain TV show has already been around since 2014 and is now approaching its fourth and final season. The premise revolves around the outbreak of a pandemic that appears to be a strain of vampirism coming straight out of ancient times. Starring Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Kevin Durand, Jonathan Hyde, Richard Sammel, Miguel Gomez, and Natalie Brown, #TheStrain perfectly exemplifies del Toro's ability to bring monsters to life on screen.

1. 'Trollhunters'

Release date: Season 2 will probably arrive in December 2017

Guillermo del Toro is the series creator and has written several episodes

The DreamWorks computer-animated children's series #Trollhunters first appeared on Netflix in December 2016. When a perfectly normal boy happens upon a magic amulet, he becomes the next Troll Hunter, a warrior who defends the trolls from both humans and trolls of the eviler ilk. This award-winning show will continue into Season 2 in December of this year, although it lost its main star, #AntonYelchin, last year under tragic circumstances. Yelchin voiced the young Troll Hunter, Jim, but it seems that he recorded enough audio to use well into Season 2. Del Toro also mentioned in an interview with EW that something happens in Season 2 that makes way for a voice change for Jim without getting rid of his character:

"...coincidentally, we have an event in the last episode Anton did which allows us to sort of change his voice slightly, so the character stays — but we didn’t plan this."

Read more about the upcoming Trollhunters Season 2 here:

Given the show's meticulous planning and stellar reception, I'm sure we're all interested in seeing what becomes of Jim and the trolls next season.

Poll Which Guillermo del Toro project are you most excited for? 'The Strain' Season 4. It's the best show on TV.

'Trollhunters' Season 2! I love it!

'Pinocchio.' If anyone can do the story justice, it's del Toro.

'The Shape of Water' sounds absolutely magnificent.

'Pacific Rim: Uprising,' baby!

(Sources: Den of Geek, EW)