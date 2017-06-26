The wizarding world of #HarryPotter was the perfect potion of child-friendly action and lovable characterization, and the franchise ruled the box office nearly every year from 2001 to 2011. Warner Bros. adapted #JKRowling's book series for cinema, turning the acclaimed writer's seven books into eight films as our lightning-scarred hero encapsulated a winning combination of fantasy and magic.

However, with the series director (Christopher Columbus) departing after the second film in the franchise, the director's chair then changed hands several times. The Harry Potter films are undoubtedly remembered for David Yates's direction when he charted Harry's final adventures. Taking over after Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Yates rounded off the darker days of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. However, was someone altogether more magical due a stay at Hogwarts?

Potty To Turn Down Potter

Speaking at the animation-themed Annecy Festival (covered by Indie Wire) Hellboy director #GuillermoDelToro spoke out about the time he turned down the boy who lived:

“I’ve had the most incredible opportunities to say no to big movies."

Although he didn't go into specifics about which of the eight films he turned down, Del Toro was once rumored to be in talks to take on The Prisoner of Azkaban. Watching his BFF Alfonso Cuarón direct the third movie can't have been easy for Del Toro — especially considering it is heralded as one of the best in the franchise. But what is done is done and there is no use crying over spilled polyjuice potion.

With his impressive resume including Blade II, the Ron Perlman Hellboy series, and writing credits on The Hobbit series, Del Toro is one of the hottest directors around. With a knack for crafting bewitching worlds of fantasy, you can only imagine what would've happened if Del Toro had gotten his hands on the Potterverse. Sure, we had some great parts over the course of Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows, but Del Toro could've created some amazing Pan's Labyrinth-esque scenes of witchcraft and wizardry. Known for his masterful work on the likes of Hellboy, I personally can't think of anyone better to create a Harry Potter film than Del Toro.

Given that the franchise became of the most successful film series of all time and accio'ed an impressive $7.7 billion at the box office, you can't help but think that Del Toro's involvement would've boosted that even further. As the franchise reached its conclusion in 2011, some criticized the Yates era of films for losing its enchanted whimsy in favor of big-budget action and brooding wand scenes. With Del Toro being such a master of creature creation, he would likely have kept the magic alive right up until the Battle of Hogwarts.

With Del Toro only at a spritely 52 years old, we should never say never though. There is of course the ongoing Fantastic Beasts series, and with Warner Bros. nodding toward a Voldermort prequel, it isn't too late for Del Toro to wave his wand over the Potterverse just yet.

Check out the trailer for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and don't forget our poll below.

Poll Would you have liked to see a Del Toro Harry Potter film? Nope - that would've sucked

Yes - that would've been amazing

Hopefully he can still do one yet!

(Source: Indie Wire)