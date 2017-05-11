After years of no developments on a third live-action outing for #Hellboy, we recently learned that an R-rated reboot for the franchise was underway, with Stranger Things star #DavidHarbour taking charge of the role made iconic by Ron Perlman, and directed by Neil Marshall. Those were exciting news for fans eager to see more from the demon with a heart of gold, but it was also a punch in the stomach for others, especially for the people involved in the previous franchise who had worked so hard to get a third chapter in the story.

Following the release of The Golden Army in 2004, #RonPerlman and Guillermo del Toro were strong advocates for a completion of their Hellboy trilogy, and there were already several ideas in place for where to take the franchise. To put it into perspective, that's 13 years of wasted efforts.

Therefore, understandably, neither del Toro nor Perlman were exactly thrilled with the announcement of a new direction for the character, and they took to Twitter to share their disappointment. #GuillermodelToro wrote a comforting message to Perlman, telling the actor he loved him:

I LOVE you too Perl- https://t.co/94ljKRb6VI — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 9, 2017

Perlman responded shortly after, also showing his support for the director, telling him they were brothers, united for life through this disappointing time:

Me too little bother. Together through life... https://t.co/ykKfqbSsZg — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 9, 2017

Now, you may be wondering why they'd be so disappointed, especially when they were aware that #Hellboy3 was not happening. After all, earlier this year, del Toro himself announced that after speaking with several parties, the decision was made to not continue Hellboy's journey:

"'Hellboy 3', sorry to report: Spoke with all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it."

The answer to that is, there was always hope to bring back the character for one more movie to complete the trilogy. For the longest time it was stated that a third Hellboy film was not plausible due to there not being an audience for the franchise and, later, due to the budget del Toro needed being more than studios were willing to pay.

With that, it must have been a hard hit to see the character getting a new shot in the spotlight without them. Hopefully, Perlman and del Toro find great success in their future endeavors and Hellboy fans get a new incredible film that does justice to the character and his extensive mythology.