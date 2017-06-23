It's been 20 magical years since J.K .Rowling's first novel broke bookshelves with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Technically, if you're American, it's only been 19 years as it didn't make its way across the pond as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone until a year later. Eight-year-old me was introduced to this story in my third grade classroom (thank you forever, Mrs. M.) which spurred my passion for writing. And now, two decades later, a new wave of mini #HarryPotter fans are showing their appreciation for Rowling's world of wonder by gathering to break a Guinness World Record.

Mini Harry Potter Fans Break Guinness World Record For Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary

Bolton schoolchildren smash world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as #HarryPotter @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/0KBu5cbMTK — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) June 23, 2017

Believe it or not, there was already a record set for the category of Largest Gathering of People Dressed like Harry Potter. Back in 2015, 521 avid Potter fans gathered in Sussex, England to earn their title.The qualifications to be "dressed like Harry Potter" called for a Hogwarts tie, the lightning bolt scar, Harry's signature glasses, and a wand. And today, nearly 700 school children gathered at Smithills Hall in Bolton, England to demolish the previous record with their wands at the ready.

Bloomsbury Publishing, the geniuses who recognized #JKRowling's talent back in 1997, organized the event with Bolton Library and Museum Services to set a new Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed like Harry Potter. The achievement set today rings in the 20-year anniversary weekend of the first publication date for Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone (first published on June 26th, 1997).

WE DID IT! We broke a @gwr as most people dressed as #HarryPotter in one gathering with Bolton Library&Museum Services for #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/xtrSUHY4T4 — Bloomsbury UK (@BloomsburyBooks) June 23, 2017

Just think—twenty years ago, Rowling was simply a mother with a pen with no inkling of how her words would change the lives of millions. Honestly, any Harry Potter cosplay brightens my day, but seeing children who are just as excited to celebrate the Potter series just goes to show how much of an impact the Boy Who Lived has made on people of all ages around the world. This event is just one of many promotional adventures Bloomsbury is setting up to celebrate Rowling and Harry's 20-year anniversary.

Catch the adorableness in action in the video below:

