British director Guy Ritchie has assembled quite the reel for himself. With movies like Snatch, RocknRolla, and Sherlock Holmes, Ritchie has proved himself time and again to be worthy of praise. But in an interview with IndieWire, the far-reaching fan interest in 2015's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. has left him downright flabbergasted.

“I had no fucking idea! Fuck it, I love the movie."

Part of Ritchie's confusion stems from the less-than-dazzling box office results the movie amassed. At a $109 million, U.N.C.L.E. fell short of studio expectations, especially when considering the $75 million poured into production. Ritchie blames the poorly chosen release date of August 24 on the low dividends, saying:

“We got burned on the release date for ‘U.N.C.L.E.,’ so I care about release dates. You have a good movie, or what you think is a good movie, and if you don’t have a release date, you get in all sorts of trouble.”

A Possible Second Shot

The #HenryCavill and #ArmieHammer-led film was based on a 1960s television series of the same name. The movie follows Napoleon Solo (Cavill), a CIA agent with a prior penchant for thieving, team up with KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Hammer) in order to stop quietly active Nazi forces from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Though a commercially meager success, U.N.C.L.E. was enjoyed by most who watched it, and a sequel is in the works, according to one of the movie's stars.

In an interview with /Film, Armie Hammer stated that fans frequently ask when they can expect a part two, and he's taken it up with the movie's writer, Lionel Wigram:

"I was like, ‘If you write one, I’m sure we can get one made,’ so who knows? Today is the first day I’ve actually told anyone that story. I only told one other person who asked. Apparently, the sequel is being written right now. No pressure, Lionel!"

Not Scared Of Missing The Mark

Whether another installment of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is happening or not, #GuyRitchie is currently focused on his latest release, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, starring #CharlieHunnam. Early reports are telling us that the movie is falling short of revenue expectations. The movie will have to perform strongly on an international level if it's to make up for losses, but with the live-action adaptation of Aladdin currently in pre-production and a third Sherlock movie, Ritchie isn't skipping a beat. The director's movie choices have always been passion projects, and he's obviously remained headstrong throughout hits and misses of his career. We know we'll be watching whatever comes next.

