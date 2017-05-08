While the world is still trying to comprehend the fact that Guy Ritchie has been chosen to helm the next installment in Disney's long line of live-action remakes, the director has opened up about his decision to take on the live-action #Aladdin remake in a recent podcast with Variety. Even though the film is in its earliest stages, Ritchie seemed pretty confident about shaking hands with the execs at the Mouse House.

One For The Kids

I think it is pretty safe to say that none of Guy Ritchie's movies are really kid-friendly. His filmography has always been an amalgamation of grit, blood and action. Even his latest venture, King Arthur: Legend of The Sword, has the Ritchie trademark all over it. So, on being asked about why he wanted to take on the live-action remake of Aladdin, he said,

"I have five kids. I know more about kids movies than I do about any other movies and in turn, I know more about Disney movies than any other brand of movies. So, it's a wheelhouse in which I'm well familiar. And I'm impressed with the quality of children's product."

After handling such a broad spectrum of age groups throughout the years, Ritchie must have a pretty in-depth knowledge of the history and popularity of Aladdin and Disney. As the movie is still in its early stages, Ritchie couldn't comment on the direction he would take the movie in, but he was all praises about the people he is going to work with.

"What I do find exciting is, it's a musical, They [Disney] are fantastic people to work with. Going 'round there is like, going into how I imagined, sort of, Google was five years ago. It's a load of very excited people that are very enthusiastic. And to me, it feels like product, in terms of creative expression, is primary. They're creative. The fact they're successful is secondary."

Is It A Good Idea?

Despite the massive success of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast, Disney has played it safe with their choice in directors. While Jon Favreau pushed the limits of modern-day CGI, Bill Condon fleshed out the back-stories of Belle and the Beast but Condon's traditionalist mindset did hinder the critical success of the film. Disney's latest choice of appointing #GuyRitchie, who is known for handling action, might be a sign of change.

Many directors have transitioned between genres for better and sometimes for worse. Shane Black (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang to Iron Man 3), Alfonso Cuaron (Prisoner of Azkaban to Children of Men) and the entirety of Spielberg's filmography is proof that genre-hopping is welcomed by fans and critics alike. Ritchie had made an attempt to do a genre transition with Swept Away, so I think this time around he'll learn from his mistakes.

Guy Ritchie has always incorporated music into his movies and directed entire sequences synced to foot-tapping numbers. As Aladdin is slated to be a musical, I believe Ritchie is going to be in his comfort zone. So far, Ritchie has taken a very grounded approach for his films, but since Sherlock Holmes 2, he has steadily increased the scale of his movies. As King Arthur looks to be the biggest movie that Ritchie has handled yet, its success will definitely cement the fact that Disney has made the correct decision.

Until further news comes out regarding the live-action Aladdin, Guy Ritchie fans can check out his upcoming movie, King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword, on May 12, 2017.

