Suicide Squad 2 is still very much shrouded in mystery — thankfully we've got you covered with our ultimate guide to the latest news. Apart from finding out which comic book storylines the sequel will adapt, one of the elements that's still up in the air is the identity of the lucky person who's going to sit in the director's chair, after David Ayer pushed his actors to go more method than Daniel Day-Lewis in a wheelchair.

Word was out that Mel Gibson was one of the frontrunners to direct Suicide Squad 2, which would certainly make the sequel expand on the punchy action vibe of the first movie. But as with most superhero movie projects, there are going to be at least 20 names mentioned before the studio settles for a director (and even then, we're not guaranteed to see their first choice stick).

Guy Ritchie Would Love To Direct Suicide Squad 2

In a podcast session for Variety, Guy Ritchie discussed his latest movie King Arthur: King of the Sword, in which Charlie Hunnam plays a more modern and rock'n roll version of the mythical Arthur, and what else he had coming up next. Touching upon superhero movies, he admitted he'd love to direct Suicide Squad 2:

"I quite fancy doing 'Suicide Squad 2,' because I thought I could do a good job with it. I can't do it because I'm doing something else, but I've felt I could really do something with that."

Unfortunately for fans of the Man From U.N.C.L.E. director, he's already attached to Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, so it won't be possible for him to fit something as big as Suicide Squad 2 into his schedule. But we've got plenty of other ideas for directors who'd have the skills to take on the DCEU's worst guys ever, so hopefully Warner will make an exciting choice!

Who would you like to see direct Suicide Squad 2?

(Source: Variety)