Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers up ahead!

Romance was certainly in the air for Season 7 of Game of Thrones, what with Grey Worm unveiling his stolen package for Missandei, Cersei and Jaimie potentially making another baby and #JonSnow awkwardly lying on top of his aunt Daenerys in a boat headed for the North. However, perhaps the most touching love story was the one brewing between Brienne of Tarth and Tormund Giantsbane. For a reminder, relive the bearded Wildling's words of devotion in the clip below:

Indeed, Tormund has upped the ante in trying to seduce Brienne over the seasons, and Gwendoline Christie has now revealed that her co-star doesn't put a stop to his advances when the cameras stop rolling either.

In an interview on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress said that Kristofer Hivju — who might have quite possibly top trumped Kit Harington as the most attractive GoT star — "likes to continue being in character even off set." Diving headfirst into her first example, she shared:

"So, we'll be in an easy up — which is of a course a dark tent with a sort of gas heater burning away — and he will start, you know, chewing a sandwich wildly at me, start masticating wildly at me, really kind of making love to that sandwich as he eyeballs me. Eyes like lasers pouring right in."

Naturally, the only way to react to a superior member of the Free Folk slobbering on a piece of bread in such a provocative way, is to laugh. And that's what Christie admits she usually does:

"I'm a classically trained actress; however, this is probably the one time that I dissolve [into laughter] without fail."

That being said though, she still claims to be somewhat caught off guard in such unexpected situations, explaining:

"In the script it simply says, 'Tormund gives Brienne a look.' I was not expecting the power, the magnitude, of intense sexual intention to pour out of a man's eyes and cover me."

Let's just hope that Tormund survives the hell unleashed by the Night King's undead dragon so we can continue shipping his passionate relationship with Brienne well into Season 8.

Watch Gwendoline Christie's interview on the Late Night with Seth Meyers in the short clip below:

Do you wish you had someone to look at you like Tormund looks at Brienne?