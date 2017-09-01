For a woman whose wellness website Goop basically encourages us to steam our nether regions and to drink so many green smoothies that they start to flow freely from our very own eyeballs, actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed a few tidbits from her personal life that put her image of perfection into jeopardy.

During an appearance on the Girl Boss podcast, the modern-day paragon of positive parenting, impeccable health, conscious uncoupling and entrepreneurism recently admitted that she's actually pretty shit at relationships. Speaking to Sophia Amoruso, she said that in her 44 years on this planet, she's messed up a lot, saying:

"Oh my God, I’ve f–ked up so many relationships. I’m a pretty good friend and sister and daughter, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f–ked up in the romantic slice of the pie."

Then, taking a moment to reminisce the wild times of her youth, in particular those three years spent gallivanting about with the '90s god that was #BradPitt, she said:

"So, Brad Pitt, if you’re listening, I f-ked that up, Brad."

For those not in the know, way before Pitt broke Jennifer Aniston's heart by running off into the distance with Angelina Jolie and sprouting numerous sprogs, he actually dated Gwyneth. And while we are left to speculate what it was that Paltrow did to destroy their relationship, it's safe to assume that it was probably something pretty bad considering these two don't talk anymore.

As well as discussing how she has the tendency to ruin people's lives, Paltrow also touched upon recent issues she's been having with her company. Addressing the fact that an advertising watchdog group has slammed Goop for spreading phony health claims — using "deceptive, health and disease-treatment claims to market many of its products" to be precise — she rained down a few more expletives, saying:

"I had a few days over the last three months where I was like ‘F–k it. It was so deeply unfair and I wish people would do their homework before they are vitriolic about it."

She then added:

"Going into a hole is exactly the opposite of the lesson. The lesson is to energetically cultivate ‘F–k you.'"

Do you think Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were the perfect couple before she threw it all down the shitter?

