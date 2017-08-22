It isn't just winter coming to Game of Thrones, it sounds like (more) leaks are soon to follow. The old gods and the new have been kind to us this season with script leaks, full episode releases, and more spoilers than Sam has changed bedpans at the Citadel. However, on the cusp of the Season 7 finale, are those fiendish HBO hackers preparing to leak Episode 7 online early?

Come At Me, Snow!

There has been more drama out of the Seven Kingdoms than there has been in them this season, but it appears that it won't be HBO itself leaking the finale this time. Getting in touch with Mashable, the anonymous "Mr. Smith" group gave the following warning from the flames:

"Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible."

Ignoring HBO's own Spanish scandal, Episode 6 aired as normal, but it could mean that Mr. Smith is saving the big guns for the finale. Nothing screws over a network like releasing episodes of their most-watched show ahead of schedule. That being said, when "The Spoils of War" leaked early, HBO still reaped the rewards of record-breaking viewing figures.

The hackers reportedly want $6.5 million in Bitcoin to cease their leaking, but HBO is only prepared to offer $250,000. The network also released a statement, and it seems that Jon Snow isn't the only one who isn't willing to bend the knee:

“We are not in communication with the hacker and we are not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in.”

To prove they aren't messing around, the hackers also revealed the social media accounts and passwords to several HBO platforms, including the likes of @Westworld and @GameofThrones. Mr. Smith also hijacked the network's giphy account and defaced several Game of Thrones images under the motto "HB-OLD is Dying."

While all of the above is definitely bad news for HBO, it is a wonderful gift from Westeros for us episode-hungry spoiler fans — a week between airings always was a bit long, wasn't it?

If you can wait, check out the promo for the Game of Thrones finale and don't forget our poll below:

Poll Would you watch a leaked 'Game of Thrones' finale? No way - why ruin it?

Hell yeah - bring it on

They won't release it anyway!

(Source: Mashable)