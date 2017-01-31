Now, while 2015's #KingsmanTheSecretService may not have made the sort of money that other comic book adaptations tend to earn sequels from (its final global haul was $414.4 million), it still substantially exceeded the usual expectations for a non-Marvel or DC project. As such — and despite a vocal minority criticizing it for being deeply, deeply misogynist — the film's sequel #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle is very much on its way, being set to hit theaters on October 6, 2017.

As of yet, though, much of the film's plot remains somewhat mysterious — beyond the fact that it's going to partly shift focus onto the Kingsmen's American counterparts The Statesmen, and may feature Donald Trump as a villain, leaving many fans of the franchise with heavily baited breath. A particularly strong air of mystery surrounds #HalleBerry's character in the movie, Ginger, who is apparently set to play the head of the CIA in the film. This makes it all the more helpful that:

Halle Berry Just Offered A Glimpse Of Her 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Character

And, as it turns out, it doesn't actually tell us all that much about her.

What the above image does suggest, however, is that Berry's character will be spending at least a little time in London during the course of the film's proceedings — something that will come as a great relief to anyone who was concerned that the film would be shifting its focus almost entirely to the USA.

Cue jokes about the "special relationship," and all that. Or, y'know, don't. It seems likely that Kingsman: The Golden Circle will have bring enough for everyone come October 6th.

What do you think, though? What do you suppose Halle Berry's real role in The Golden Circle will be? Let us know below!