Celebrity pregnancy rumors are quite common. In fact, even Jennifer Garner recently addressed the problem while talking about wild speculation into their private lives. It's an incredibly frustrating practice, and it just happened again with #HalleBerry. But worry not, the actress had the perfect response for the situation: she took down body-shamers in one swoop with a sassy social media post.

So what happened? Berry attended the red carpet for the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in California this past weekend. Yet while the actress looked stunning on the red carpet, something else caught the webs attention: her belly. Namely, the fact it wasn't completely flat and that she was seen "cradling" it at points.

People assumed Berry was pregnant with her third child, and Twitter was flocked with comments like:

Me at 24: I need to have my first kid by 30 so I won't be too old. #HalleBerry at 50: pic.twitter.com/MmKApEIrmj — TIARA ALISE (@givehera_tiara) June 5, 2017

Well this caught me and the entire world off guard! Wow! #HalleBerry #50&Preggers #congrats pic.twitter.com/fmXr5WprSh — Jennifer Jordan (@iamjenniferj) June 5, 2017

There were even people who started to speculate on who the father was:

Halle Berry pops up at an event pregnant and the baby daddy is a mystery... pic.twitter.com/hoMO6Xec4z — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) June 5, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the rumors were not true. So, what did Halle Berry do?

Halle Berry Herself Responded To The Pregnancy Rumors In The Most Awesome Way Possible

The subject got so popular, that Halle Berry started trending on Twitter. In light of that, the actress' representatives approached Page Six to release a statement dismissing the rumors:

“It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant.”

Feeling an official statement wasn't enough, Berry took to Instagram to share this picture of herself, putting an end to her pregnancy rumors in the best way:

In the caption, the actress revealed her belly was simply courtesy of a big meal:

"Can a girl have some steak and fries??"

Berry was never pregnant, that belly was all because of a hearty dinner. It must be frustrating to have to fend off these kind of rumors every other day, but hey, let's look on the bright side: This situation gave us more of that signature Berry humor.

What did you think about Halle Berry's response to the pregnancy rumors? Did you believe she was pregnant before her statements? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Page Six)