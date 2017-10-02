Michael Myers is returning to terrify the people of Haddonfield next year in 2018's Halloween. The movie has been slowly coming together under the watchful eye of director David Gordon Green and producer John Carpenter. While details on what the story will deal with are understandably still scarce, we have a new important piece in the horror puzzle. This past September, we learned that Jamie Lee Curtis was returning to the franchise as Laurie Strode for one last bout with her long-lost brother.

What we didn't know was that Laurie's daughter was also coming along for the ride. Yep, this is actually happening. According to Deadline, #JudyGreer (Ant-Man, The Descendants) is in final negotiations to star in the film as Laurie's daughter, Karen Strode.

Funnily enough, this isn't the first time that our protagonist has had offspring in the franchise. In Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers, Laurie died offscreen, but she left her daughter, Jamie Loyd, to continue on her legacy. Jamie took an important role in the series, and she appeared in the fifth and sixth installments. Josh Hartnett also played her son, John, in Halloween H20.

To this point, Karen hasn't once been mentioned. This little change is because 2018's Halloween will be ignoring all previous films after #Halloween2, and will instead serve as a direct sequel to it. Greer's casting isn't a done deal, but it's likely that her final negotiations will end up with a signature on an official line.

It feels refreshing to see Greer taking on what seems to be a prominent role. For years, fans have lamented the fact that she's been given small parts to deal with, the talented actress relegated to smaller girlfriend or mom roles, so this news is quite exciting. Fortunately, I'm not alone in feeling that way. Some of her followers have already taken to social media to share their happiness for the news:

Now, putting the fun and games aside, Greer's casting has me wondering something:

Is Greer Set To Become The New Face Of The Halloween Franchise?

I know, I know, it may feel like a big leap to say that a newly-cast actor is taking over the reins of a franchise's protagonist, but hear me out. As mentioned, when #JamieLeeCurtis' casting was announced, it was revealed that Halloween would mark the actress' last appearance as Laurie. Plenty of us were wondering whether her exit would mean the end of #MichaelMyers' saga.

Halloween is an ongoing series with great box office potential, so there's realistically no way that a studio would be willing to make a film its "final chapter." That's even less likely if we take into account the horror genre resurgence we've seen throughout the past years with films like Annabelle: Creation and Andy Muschietti's It.

With that in mind, Greer's casting announcement has the potential to breathe new life into the franchise by Laurie passing the torch to Karen Strode. Could you imagine how great it would be to see Karen fighting off Michael Myers (let's face it, the guy probably isn't going to die any time soon) after her mother steps away from the game? Mind you, we still don't know what kind of a role she'll play and should therefore not speculate too much on what could be going on with the story. However, I feel like there's a bigger reason behind the studio picking such a talented actress to play the daughter of one of the #horror genre's biggest heroes.

As a big fan of Greer, I would be extremely excited to see her take the reins of the franchise and head into a new direction with it. We'll get to know whether that's the case when Halloween hits theaters on October 19, 2018. While we wait for that release date, why don't you get a bit nostalgic and relieve the classic days of the Halloween franchise with this trailer for the original film?

What do you think about Judy Greer being cast in Halloween? Do you think she's the horror franchise's next lead? Let me know in the comments!

