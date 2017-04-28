Disney is continuing its track record of calculated risks with next year's untitled #HanSolo spinoff. With production already well underway and a fully-assembled cast, the nerf herder's solo venture seems to be going smoothly. In true Star Wars fashion, however, it's surrounded in secrecy. We don't even have the official title, to give you an idea of just how much in the dark we are with the project.

In light of such mystery, character reveals have been equally scarce, other than Woody Harrelson playing Han's mentor, #DonaldGlover as Lando Calrissian and obviously #AldenEhrenreich as Han Solo. But that streak could be ending today. Over at Making Star Wars, Jason Ward is reporting that sources have informed him about two very interesting new players in the film. They are...

1. Mother Proxima

According to the description, the character will be a puppet, operated by the same man responsible for bringing BB-8 to life in #TheForceAwakens, Dave Chapman. However, he will only be partly responsible for the new character. Going by her name, she will most likely be a droid. Reportedly, Mother Proxima will be voiced by one of the cast members, and we may even have an idea of who that is.

Earlier in the year, Phoebe-Waller Bridge was cast in the Han Solo film. When the announcement came out, it was revealed she would not appear physically in the movie. Instead, she would be voicing a CGI character, similar to Maz Kanata.

Yes, this new rumor states Proxima will be a puppet, but the character could ultimately be a combination of both practical and digital effects. Seeing how there haven't been many announcement regarding CGI characters, Waller is the most likely option for Proxima. Now, let's move on to...

2. Val

She's a female character. Ward states that several sources have confirmed that the character was called "Val" in Pinewood Studios. According to the rumor, she will have a lot to do in terms of action. The actress that will bring her to life is a mystery, but whoever it is, she's rumored to have top billing.

Given how Phoebe-Waller Bridge best fits the description of Mother Proxima, the two other options from the announced cast are Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton.

Thandie Newton in 'Westworld' [Credit: HBO]

Still, with how little information was provided for this character, it's best to stay away from speculating too much.

That's all the information regarding the new additions to Han Solo's new adventure. Before getting overly excited for seeing what these characters bring to the movie though, keep in mind this is just a rumor. It could turn out to not be true. And even if the characters are indeed in the movie, their names could be codenames, common in productions for this kind of blockbuster.

Let's just wait for more information to be released so we have a better idea of what to expect from the story and its players. Alongside his newly-acquired Millennium Falcon, Han Solo's untitled solo film will be flying into theaters on May 2018.

What do you make of these two new rumored characters? Could they actually be in the movie? Let me know in the comments!

