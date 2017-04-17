A few weeks ago, it was announced that the #HanSolo anthology movie would be revealing that Han Solo isn't actually Han Solo's name—at least, that's how we all interpreted it. This revelation came courtesy of #Disney CEO Bob Iger, who casually shared that the movie, starring Alden Ehrenrich as the younger version of our scruffy-looking nerf-herder, would explain how Han got his famous name. This had the entire Star Wars fanbase up in arms, as the Han Solo name is, of course, incredibly iconic and is not to be messed with.

More information was recently revealed about the movie at this year's #StarWarsCelebration. One notable piece was given by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. When asked about the name change, she replied

“I’m not sure that that’s entirely what Bob meant. There’s more to Han Solo’s name, but it’s not that it’s not his name. It’s obviously his name. It will always be his name (laughs).”

While it will still be Solo's origin story, it will not be showing a different person than the one we know and love. Most likely what Iger meant with this statement was that it will show how Han Solo became the person that he was. The movie is set in the timespan of him being 18-24 years old and will show both how he meets Chewbacca, and how he obtains the Millenium Falcon. But the big thing is that Han Solo will continue to be Han Solo.

So if you were one of those fans up in arms, you can now rest a little easier, knowing that one of the most iconic characters in #StarWars lore—and pop culture history—will always have the name that made him iconic in the first place.

So what do you think? Are you glad that Han Solo's name will go unchanged? What do you hope to see from the movie? Let me know your thoughts down below!!!