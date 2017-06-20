Hanson have moved on from "MMMBop" to "EW, clap!" after declaring that, in their humble opinion, listening to Justin Bieber's music is akin to contracting a nasty STD of the ear canal.

The beloved '90s trio are hot on the promotion trail for their Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary Tour and just like a bunch of prematurely aged old codgers, they want to make it clear that music was better back in the good old days.

Just going to leave this here... [Credit: Mercury, PolyGram]

The Oklahoma natives appeared on the Australian radio show Amos, Cat & Angus and were subjected to a round of "Whose Song Is It Anyway," when Justin Bieber's voice warbled out of the speakers on the 'Despacito' remix. The Jonas Brothers prototypes had no idea who the hell it was, and they seemed pretty proud of the fact.

The youngest Hanson bro, Zac, explained that he tries to keep a safe distance between Bieber's infectious (not in the good way) voice to keep his tender ear holes in good health:

“I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears… it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible.”

Then, just to reiterate the point that they think listening to Justin is about as pleasant as getting a urethral swab, Isaac Hanson — the one you fancied if you had low self-esteem — chimed in:

“Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”

You can listen to Hansom merrily joking about #JustinBieber in the clip below:

Being a celebrity must be so stressful, even as a mere internet curtain-twitcher I'm already feeling the impending apocalyptic social awkwardness of when these guys inevitably have to be in a room together.

Hold your mop buckets close, Hanson and here's hoping you don't get MMMBoped aside the head by the man himself. A Bieber never forgets.

Who would you rather listen to; Justin Bieber or Hanson?