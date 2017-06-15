#Blumhouse Productions has been invigorating the #horror genre ever since they debuted Paranormal Activity back in 2009. The company's primary goal is to produce low-budget and independent films and share them with a wide release audience. Although they have been dipping their toes in other genres, they are best known for popular films such as Insidious, The Purge franchise, Ouija, The Visit, Split and the 2017 hit, Get Out.

Blumhouse's next film will offer a unique take on traditional horror. Happy Death Day is like Groundhog Day on steroids – murderous slasher steroids. (Is that a thing? It should be.)

The movie follows a college student named Tree (Jessica Rothe) who, on her birthday, was killed by someone in a disturbing baby mask. But she relives the day over and over; each time she's killed, Tree starts the day over with complete awareness of what happened before. The only way to escape the time loop is to stop the killer.

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have released the full trailer which you can see below:

Could Happy Death Day be Blumhouse's next big hit after Get Out? Slasher films have no problem attracting horror fanatics, but it's difficult to veer away from the classic formulas used by Halloween, Friday the 13th and others. The fresh take and unique twist in Happy Death Day could shake up the formulaic slasher genre.

The director of the upcoming flick, Christopher B. Landon, most recently worked on Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, which could indicate that comedy elements have been thrown in here, too. Don't expect this to be a glorified gore-fest featuring a stereotypical college girl. The protagonist is a final girl on repeat but with wits and an eagerness to escape the torturous time-loop.

Happy Death Day appropriately hits theaters friday the 13th, this coming October!

Are you excited for Happy Death Day? Tell us in the comments below!