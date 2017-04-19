If you've seen the way Harrison Ford acts in interviews, then you're probably well aware of his reactions to being asked about Star Wars. It isn't unusual for Ford to be visibly sighing, rolling his eyes and mumbling through any and all Han Solo-related questions. In a strange way, it's this kind of amusing schtick that makes him all the more entertaining.

But at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Ford took his apathy to the next level. When asked if he was "looking forward to watching a Han Solo movie as a fan", he delivered a brutally honest response:

"Not really."

Star Wars Celebration Orlando [Credit: Disney]

From the thrilled look on his face, Ford was pretty satisfied with his hilarious dose of honesty. George Lucas, however, couldn't quite maintain his own grin:

Star Wars Celebration Orlando [Credit: Disney]

Admittedly, it wasn't all snide remarks. While Ford did admit that "it'll be a little weird" to watch the upcoming #HanSolo #StarWars movie, he had nothing but praises for Alden Ehrenreich, who is set to play the young smuggler:

"But you know, I've meet the fella who's gonna play the younger Han Solo. Wonderful guy, very sweet, and a very good actor. So I'm delighted in the choice."

See also:

Ford's No Super Fan

In an industry awash with fake smiles and overly-enthusiastic interview banter, Ford's down-to-earth responses are a breath of fresh air. He may not attend every single interview looking like he wishes he were anywhere but here, but he's certainly delivered some killer replies when questioned about Han Solo.

Check out some of his most memorable quips:

1. On Being Asked About His Emotions During 'The Force Awakens'

The Force Awakens [Credit: Lucasfilm]

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ford was asked if he got "emotional" when he once again donned Han Solo's outfit all those decades later. His answer wasn't quite as touching as Fallon may have been expecting:

"No, I got paid."

2. He Wanted Nothing To Do With The New Han Solo Movie From The Start

The Force Awakens [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Before the Han Solo movie had even been announced, Ford made it very clear during a 2015 Force Awakens press conference in London that he wasn't at all keen in getting involved in an anthology film:

"It's well beyond my understanding or control and I of course want nothing to do with it, in the nicest possible way."

3. On Han Solo's Untimely Demise In 'The Force Awakens'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Credit: ABC]

If there's one person who wasn't saddened by Han Solo's death in The Force Awakens, it was Ford himself. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live — during which he regrettably did not don the same hotdog outfit as his last interview — he said his character's death was a dream come true:

"I argued for 30 years for this to happen, and finally I wore 'em down."

This was hardly surprising, considering his previous comments during an interview with ABC News in 2010, during which he admitted that he'd wanted Han dead from the start:

"As a character, he was not so interesting to me. I thought he should have died in the last one, just to give it some bottom."

Were you surprised by Harrison Ford's comments about the Han Solo movie?