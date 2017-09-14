While the Star Wars franchise has more than enough quotable moments and some of the most iconic lines ever heard on the big screen, the saga's dialogue is often considered to be the weakest aspect of the otherwise iconic franchise. One person who's not afraid to call out Star Wars maestro George Lucas on this is none other than Harrison Ford, the actor synonymous with our favorite scuffy-looking nerf herder, Han Solo.

Han Solo Still Doesn't Like George's Dialogue!

While being interviewed by GQ Magazine about his return to the seedy, cyberpunk world of Replicants in Blade Runner 2049 and punching his co-star Ryan Gosling in the face, it was inevitable that Ford would be asked about his time working on Star Wars. After admitting that the only reason he accepted the chance to return to the Millennium Falcon was because the producers promised him that Han Solo would die in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ford was asked if Lucas was offended by his scathing and straight-forward criticism towards the latter's writing.

After laughing at the thought, Ford admitted that his opinions may not keep #GeorgeLucas up at night.

"I don't think so. He sold the company [Lucasfilm] for, you know, $4 billion. He doesn't give a shit what I think."

For those who may not recall Ford's previous comments on George's dialogue, the actor famously called out Lucas during the Star Wars 40th anniversary celebration by saying, "you can type this shit, but you can't say it” directly to the filmmaker's face. The man famous for bringing Indiana Jones to life also recalled the first time he tried to get his criticisms across while on set.

“George usually sits near a monitor, far removed, so I had to convey my impression…or my feelings…about the dialogue across a great space. So I did shout it. ‘George! You can type this shit, but you sure can't say it! Move your mouth when you're typing!’ But it was a joke, at the time. A stress-relieving joke.”

The Star Wars movies may have redefined the science-fiction genre and blockbuster filmmaking as a whole, but no one is going to claim that the galaxy far, far away is responsible for improving the way dialogue in movies is written.

What's Wrong With Star Wars' Dialogue?

Lucas wrote and directed all three Star Wars prequels – all of which gave fans plenty of lines to eventually turn into ongoing in-jokes and online memes. Take, for example, this quote from Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones,

"I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere."

And who could forget this line from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith?

"Love won’t save you, Padme. Only my new powers can do that."

Anyone who's seen the prequel trilogy will surely have other meme-worthy lines in mind, such as anything to do with the high ground, unlimited power and literally anything that came out of Jar Jar Binks' mouth. However, what's interesting about these lines is that Star Wars fans ultimately embrace them. Ford's observations may be on point way back in 1977, but the continuous success of the franchise goes to show that fans are willing to forgive a few clunky lines if we've still able to connect with a film's characters.

