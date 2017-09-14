Based on the trailers for the upcoming Blade Runner 2049, it seems that sparks will fly between the story's new protagonist, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), and the original lead character, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). But according to the reports from the sequel's set, things actually got a bit too real when Ford literally punched Gosling in the face. Since the surprising story broke, Ford has come out to explain what happened behind the scenes – while confirming that he did indeed punch the Hollywood heartthrob in the face.

That Time Deckard Punched Driver In The Face

'Blade Runner 2049' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

While talking to GQ Magazine about the newest Blade Runner movie, Harrison Ford got straight to the point and admitted to punching co-star Ryan Gosling. According to the actor who will be reprising his role as Deckard 35 years after the first movie's debut, Gosling's face was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I punched Ryan Gosling in the face ... Ryan Gosling's face was where it should not have been.”

The actor then explained what happened when he and Gosling were shooting an action scene for Blade Runner 2049. As it turns out, the actors and the accompanying film crew were on the move, and Ford accidentally managed to land a shot right into Gosling's face.

“His job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch. But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle of the camera to make the punch look good. You know, I threw about a hundred punches in the shooting of it, and I only hit him once.”

'Blade Runner 2049' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

Accidents such as the one Ford described are not uncommon, especially in action movies that rely on physical stunts. Ford eventually owned up to the incident, claiming that it was "90 percent his fault," but also said that Gosling should be grateful for getting punched in the face by Han Solo himself.

All joking aside, Ford did go out of his way to apologize to Gosling by going into his dressing room with a bottle of Scotch... and then pouring him one glass of the liquor before leaving.

"Yeah? What—did he fucking expect the whole bottle? You know, I figured one drink would fix it. That was enough.”

As far as Ford was concerned, he was at his generous best that day.

Blade Runner 2049 is available in theaters from October 5, 2017.

