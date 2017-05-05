Get out those wands and jazz hands because Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Broadway! Finally, the American legions of Potterheads (or at least those living in New York) will be able to see the two-part play which debuted in London's West End over the summer. The downside? They may have to wait another 18 months before Harry, Hermione and Ron make their wizarding way across the Atlantic.

Expect Tickets For Broadway's Cursed Child To Be In High Demand

If tickets sales mimic the demand for the London West End production, which they will, you can expect them to get snapped up quicker then you can say "Avada Kedavra." Consistently selling out, many shows are booked out a year in advance and the only chance of snatching (snitching?) a golden ticket is through an online lottery which is held every Friday.

However, with the opening night set for April 22, 2018, at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, this gives you a bit of time to save up and work on your Cursed Child ticket-grabbing strategy.

Albus Severus Potter Follows In His Father's Footsteps

Set 19 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child focuses on the fresh batch of Hogwarts first-years which includes Harry and Ginny's son, Albus Severus. Naturally, just as it did with his father, Albus' first year at Hogwarts is marred by a sequence of dark and terrible events which begin to take place.

Written by Jack Thorne and overseen by J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child went on to break the record for the most Laurence Olivier nominations ever, with a colossal 11, of which it won nine — again, a world record.

Lauded by critics and audiences alike, we can expect the Broadway edition of the Cursed Child to be just as big a hit with the American audiences as it was with the Brits.