It's hard to believe for those of us who have been fans since day one, but 20 years ago on June 26, 1997, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or Philosopher's Stone for us purists) was published for the very first time.

In order to appropriately celebrate the anniversary of #HarryPotter and his wizarding world being brought to life, the muggles over at Twitter have teamed up with the website Pottermore and publisher Bloomsbury to create a custom emoji. Using the hashtag #HarryPotter20 will conjure up a cute emoji complete with Harry Potter's signature glasses and a lightning bolt scar, and fans have wasted no time putting the hashtag to use.

Have you seen that #HarryPotter20 has its very own emoji yet? Tell us how youll be celebrating today using #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/N7h1MIOW8U — Bloomsbury UK (@BloomsburyBooks) June 26, 2017

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Along with author, J.K. Rowling using the forum to thank fans for embracing the world she created, others have been quick to share how much Harry Potter meant to them growing up, sharing some extremely touching stories. Here's some fans sharing how Harry Potter changed their lives for the better:

Helping One Fan To Gain Courage

reading hp made me feel happy, loved & less alone. soon, i got enough courage to make friends (the same ones i have today) +#HarryPotter20 — cinta (@cintamaddatu) June 26, 2017

Helping To Strengthen A Mother's Bond With Her Children

I loved it just as much as my kids did. It strengthened our bond. #HarryPotter20 — Nasttrangre (@Etrangere66) June 26, 2017

Teaching Important Life Lessons

Harry Potter became a huge part of my life. It taught me lessons of love, friendship and respect #HarryPotter20 — TriforceWizard (@Triforce_Wizard) June 26, 2017

Turning Reading Into A Pleasurable Experience

I almost hated reading before I received the first book for Christmas when I was 11. My life has been changed so much. Thank you xx — Mango Sorbet (@xxpentaholic22) June 26, 2017

Allowing An Escape From An Unhappy Childhood

My childhood was far from ideal. Luckily, I had books so I can escape. Thank you, @jk_rowling! #HarryPotter20 Always. pic.twitter.com/FT0WXQjaXz — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) June 26, 2017

With #HarryPotter20 trending on Twitter, there are many, many more stories being shared on the forum, and wading through all the tweets, Entertainment Weekly has compiled a few super interesting lists of how exactly Potter fans are sharing their excitement for the series. Check it out:

The most used emojis in Potter tweets:

1. Glasses

2. Open book

3. Crystal ball

4. Snake (Nagini represent!)

5. Beer

6. Lightning bolt

The most mentioned Hogwarts Houses:

1. Slytherin

2. Gryffindor

3. Hufflepuff

4. Ravenclaw

The most mentioned characters:

1. Harry Potter

2. Severus Snape

3. Lord Voldemort

4. Hermione Granger (who was recently voted our favorite Harry Potter character!)

5. Professor Dumbledore

6. Dobby

7. Draco Malfoy

8. Ron Weasley

Was anyone else surprised Dobby has been mentioned more than Ron, or that the crystal ball was used more than the lightning bolt?!

On the other corners of social media there have been different Easter Eggs rolled out, with Facebook adding a little bit of magic into statuses and comments. When users write word such as "Harry Potter," "Gryffindor," "Slytherin," "Ravenclaw" or "Hufflepuff," the word will turn its respective color (with "Harry Potter" turning red, naturally), and when you click on the words a wand will quickly appear on screen to shoot stars and lightning bolts.

Given Harry Potter's universal influence, it's incredibly hard to believe that we've already had the character in our lives for 20 years, and although magic sadly isn't a feature of our world, today social media has given us the next best thing! Get out there and celebrate the Boy Who Lived on Facebook and Twitter while the magic is still alive.

Share what Harry Potter means to you in the comments below!

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)