The world's number one Harry Potter resource Pottermore recently announced it was launching a series of official prints and posters for "art-lovers and Harry Potter fans alike." The prints will feature re-designed book covers, illustrated moments from the story, and detailed reimagining of the Hogwarts common rooms, all based on J. K. Rowling's original descriptions.

The four house common rooms have always been one of the most intriguing aspects of #Hogwarts. Hidden behind oil paintings, eagle-shaped knockers, or buried deep within the school dungeons, the canon allowed us to glimpse all but one of these exclusive rec rooms. Up until now, the #Hufflepuff common room has remained a mystery, but a brand new Harry Potter Art Collection has brought to life all four of these spaces, giving us a detailed and beautiful look at the spaces that Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin students call home.

Gryffindor

Gryffindor Common Room [Credit: Pottermore]

Through the movies and #JKRowlings extensive detail in the books, the #Gryffindor common room is the one we know most about. Located behind the painting of the fat lady and regularly frequented by Harry, Ron and Hermione, the Chesterfield couches and cozy antique atmosphere of this common room are very familiar to us.

As we can can see, the digital painting is littered with Quiddich paraphernalia, including robes, a poster, broomstick, and Quaffle. As well as this we can see the house cup, some cards, and the famous roaring fireplace where Sirius Black first made contact with Harry in the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Hufflepuff

Hufflepuff Common Room [Credit: Pottermore]

Throughout the Harry Potter books, there was one common room that Harry never had the chance to explore: Hufflepuff's. In a statement by J. K. Rowling on Pottermore, this was never intended to be the case. According to the author herself, she had hoped that Harry would visit all four common rooms during his time at Hogwarts, but soon realized that he would never find the right opportunity to visit this one:

"When I first planned the series, I expected Harry to visit all four house common rooms during his time at Hogwarts. There came a point when I realised that there was never going to be a valid reason to enter the Hufflepuff room. Nevertheless, it is quite as real to me as the other three, and I always knew exactly where those Hufflepuffs were going when they headed off towards the kitchens after lessons."

J. K. then goes on to explain how you would find, and enter, this particular common room (with some potentially disastrous results):

"The Hufflepuff common room is entered from the same corridor as the Hogwarts kitchens. Proceeding past the large still life that forms the entrance to the latter, a pile of large barrels is to be found stacked in a shadowy stone recess on the right-hand side of the corridor. The barrel two from the bottom, middle of the second row, will open if tapped in the rhythm of 'Helga Hufflepuff'. As a security device to repel non-Hufflepuffs, tapping on the wrong barrel, or tapping the incorrect number of times, results in one of the other lids bursting off and drenching the interloper in vinegar."

The above reimagining looks more like it belongs in the Shire than Hogwarts — but in a way that fits with Hufflepuff's dedication to loyalty. The common room is bathed in light, with lots of plant-life and a painting of Helga herself, hanging above a small but cozy fireplace.

Ravenclaw

Ravenclaw Common Room [Credit: Pottermore]

Harry's first and only excursion into the #Ravenclaw Tower comes in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, when he and Luna use the invisibility cloak to sneak into the common room to see what Rowena Ravenclaw's Diadem looks like — which is believed to be one of #Voldemort's Horcrux's.

The Ravenclaw Tower looks to be the most open and airy of the common rooms; a circular room with lots of blue wall hangings, an enchanted ceiling, and intricately carved stone pillars. The common room is furnished with elegant book cases, a desk and even a chaise lounge. The Ravenclaw common room is also known for its excellent views over the school grounds, Forbidden Forrest and Quiddich pitch.

Slytherin

Slytherin Common Room [Credit: Pottermore]

One of the most memorable moments from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Sone is when the gang create the foul-tasting Polyjuice Potion and enter the Slytherin common room to interrogate Malfoy. Located deep in the underbelly of the school, this recreation of the #Slytherin Dungeons looks like it has been lifted straight out of the novel itself. Described as long and very grand, the dungeon stretches out partway under the lake, which I am guessing is why the ceiling looks like that and where the greenish light behind the windows is coming from. Green lamps also hang from the ceiling, exuding an eerie viridescent glow.

This painting interestingly mirrors a lot about what we can see in the Gryffindor common room; lots of #Quiddich paraphernalia, a roaring fire, and a chess set. However, the glowing green eyes of the carved stone snake, as well as the animal skulls on the mantelpiece, certainly give the space its own je ne sais quoi.

Alongside the Hogwarts common room set, the collection will feature 30 other prints; highlights of which also include new illustrations of young Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, Sirius Black, and James Potter by Montse Bernal, and watercolors of fantastic beasts from artist Lesley Buckingham. Unfortunately for US potterheads, the prints will only be available in the United Kingdom through the Pottermore online store.

Poll Which Hogwarts common room would you most like to visit? Hufflepuff

Gryffindor

Ravenclaw

Slytherin

[Source: IGN]